Rocket Punch are featured in the Might problem of ‘The Star‘.

The woman group took on female ideas in pink, they usually mentioned member roles, their future objectives, and extra. Yeonhee expressed on their ‘all middle’ group idea, “We wished to indicate that anybody of us would be capable of tackle any half that’s given to us. We take satisfaction in that.”

On their upcoming first anniversary since debut, Suyun stated, “It is nonetheless laborious to imagine nearly a yr has handed. It appears like we have performed quite a bit, however we even have some regrets,” and Dahyun added, “I suppose time goes by so rapidly. I hope we’re in a position to present extra development in the longer term.”

As for their objectives for 2020, Sohee stated, “I hope that as Rocket Punch, we’re in a position to fortunately carry out on stage,” whereas Suyun expressed, “I hope Rocket Punch will be capable of obtain an award.”

In different information, Rocket Punch lately appeared on the ‘Dancing Idol‘.

Rocket Punch spring in with pink for ‘The Star’