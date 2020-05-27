RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at rites.com:

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service are offering the latest RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the official site rites.com. There are around 21 vacancies available and to fill these applicants with relevant education and skills may apply.

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Rail India Technical and Economic Service Name of the Region Haryana Posts Name Engineer (Mechanical)

Engineer (Electrical) No. of Vacancies 21 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Will Update soon Work Location Gurgaon, Haryana Pay Scale 16,480/- Rupees Per Month. Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website rites.com

RITES Engineer Recruitment Notification 2020

Posts including Engineer in Mechanical and Electrical, Assistant Manager in Transport Planning and Engineering, and much more are available here. For interested applicants, we are providing essential education and other important details.

After reading all these details, eligible candidates may apply via online mode of application. For such Engineering field vacancies, numbers of applicants go on applying to get their jobs. Hence those who are interested should apply soon. Candidates should complete all the application procedures before the last date.

To know more about RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020, go to the RITES official web portal rites.com and get details from the official portal.

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Details:

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Engineer (Mechanical) 08 Engineer (Electrical) 13 Total No. of Vacancies 21 Posts

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

RITES Age Limit:

Interested candidates age should be less than 31 years to apply for the RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020. For Reserved Categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC and Ex-Servicemen, there is age relaxation available. They will receive age relaxation into their upper age limit.

For SC/ ST Candidates: 05 years relaxation

For OBC Candidates: 03 years relaxation

For Ex-Servicemen: As per RITES and Government rules.

Required Educational Qualification:

Candidates who are interested in getting their employment in the RITES, Haryana, they should have the following qualifications:

For Mechanical Field Posts:

B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Mechanical Engineering field of study from a government recognized institute or university. Candidates must have obtained their degree of education from a Full-Time institute which should be AICTE approved institute/ university.

For Electrical Field Posts:

B.E./ B.Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering field of study from a leading institute or university. Also, aspirants must have knowledge of their degree through a Full-Time institute regarding their areas of study.

For more details related to education criteria as well as experience, go to the RITES portal rites.com and get details.

Selection Procedures:

The RITES officials shall conduct various selection procedures in which all the applicants must appear. After the standard test, qualified candidates will have to appear for final selection procedures.

There will be a Written Test followed by Personal Interview. After the interview, Document Verification and Medical Test shall also conduct. For Written Test, the department shall release Test Pattern, Syllabus, Subjects List, Marking System, Time, Venue, and Admit Card.

At last, after all the procedures are over, finally shortlisted candidates will get their Job Allotment Letters.

Pay Scale:

Those applicants who are selected and get their Joining Letters will receive their salary as per their posts’ Grade and Class. Also, they will receive other wages according to RITES financial rules and regulations.

For Engineer Posts: 16,480/- rupees Per Month.

Important Dates:

RITES Engineer Recruitment Important Dates RITES Engineer Recruitment Starting Date – RITES Engineer Recruitment Last date – RITES Engineer Recruitment Exam Date Will Update Soon RITES Engineer Recruitment Result Date Will Update Soon

Address:

The Assistant Manager (P)/Rectt.,

RITES Bhawan, Plot no.1,

Section-29,

Gurgaon-122001,

Haryana

Steps To Apply for RITES Engineer Recruitment 2020:

First, Go to the RITES official portal. The official site is rites.com On the Home Page, search for “Careers” Section. Go in the “Vacancy” link. A new link will open. There are the latest notifications available. Search for the official notification. Read all the instructions from it. Then go to Apply Online link at the portal. Select your desired Post. Enter the required details. Complete all the application procedures. At last, apply. Get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.rites.com