Reported to Raymundo Capetillo hospitalized for coronavirus

Actor Raymundo Capetillo was reported hospitalized because of Covid-19, according to his colleague Ella Laboriel.

“Dear friends, Raymundo Capetillo, my soul brother, is hospitalized by Covid 19, I ask for your prayers,” he wrote in a message on social networks.

However, no medical report has been released regarding the state of health of the 76-year-old histrion.

Even on the official Twitter account, Raymundo Capetillo was active until June 27, when he thanked a publication about El Hijo del Santo, as he shared a photo with him and with the actress Ludwika Paleta.

“A few years ago with two figures from the show. Thanks for the photo. Ludwika, charming ”, the actor posted.

Raymundo Capetillo has participated in television productions such as Italian Girl Coming to Get Married, Ana del Aire, La Fiera, Juana Iris and Rosa Salvaje, among others.