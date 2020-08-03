Realme 6: Our first impressions of the cell phone

Érika García / CNET



Months after the market arrival of the Realme 5, the Chinese company announces the arrival of its substitute in the mid-range: the new Realme 6.

As with its predecessor, thanks to its features and its low price, this phone arrives to compete directly with Xiaomi cell phones such as the one just announced Xiaomi Mi 10 , although also with the mid-range catalogs of Samsung or Huawei. For a price of 219 euros, the Realme 6 offers Features like a 90Hz refresh rate display and a quad camera.

Technical characteristics

Screen: 6.5 inch LCD

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

Headphone jack (3.5mm): Yes

Water resistance: Not certified, but company promises resistance to splashes and rain

Operating system: Android 10

Fingerprint reader: On the side.

Connectivity: WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 64GB / 128GB

Battery: 4,300 mAh

Main camera: Quad 64 megapixel + 8 megapixel + 2 megapixel + 2 megapixel

Front camera: 16 megapixels

The design of the Realme 6 varies considerably from that of the previous model. On the one hand, it considerably reduces the frames by drilling the screen to locate the front camera, instead of using the notch as was the case with Realme 5.

The phone is finished in a plastic material that emulates glass. This material makes it very comfortable to the touch and also facilitates grip, although it also makes it easily filled with footprints.

Its screen is a 6.5-inch LCD with a Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080) and a 90Hz refresh rate such as Huawei’s new flagship phones.

In the back, this cell phone only has its four cameras since the fingerprint sensor is located on the right side. At the bottom are two speakers, a USB Type-C input for charging, and the classic headphone jack. It is a comfortable phone in hand, very light (191 grams) despite its 4,300mAh battery, smaller than the Realme 5 that reached 5,000mAh.

For performance, the cell phone incorporates the MediaTek Helio G90T processor accompanied by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Another important change in this generational leap is that the new Realme 6, unlike the previous model, does incorporate a fast charging system, specifically 30w.

In the photographic section, the phone has four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor, another 12-megapixel, and two more than 2 megapixels, a fairly good configuration for a phone whose price does not exceed 300 euros. Then we leave you a gallery with several photos taken with the cell phone.

These are the photos that Realme 6 takes [fotos] To see photos

Realme 6 price and availability

The phone will go on sale in Spain on April 6, but it can be reserved from March 31 on the Realme page. Regarding the price, these are the three memory variants with their respective sale prices:

4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory: 219 euros (US $ 239)

4GB of RAM and 128GB of memory: 249 euros (US $ 272)

8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory: 279 euros (US $ 305)

In general, my first feelings with this phone make it clear to me that Realme, that just half a year ago that he landed in Europe, is making a lot of efforts to take away place in the mid-range from Xiaomi, its direct competitor. Despite the fact that both companies are launching in recent months phones with very powerful specifications for the range in which they are included, Realme is playing the letter of adjusting the price to the maximum, a strategy that could earn you points in the market.