www.ptetraj2020.org & www.uok.ac.in – Rajasthan PTET Online Counselling Date, Procedure, PTET B.Ed Colleges List 2020:

The University of Kota has been declared the notification of Rajasthan PTET Online Counselling Date on the official site www.ptetraj2020.org & www.uok.ac.in. The University of Kota conducted the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020. There were a large number of candidates appeared in the Rajasthan PTET examination. The Rajasthan PTET exam will be conducted in May 2020. To get more information about the Rajasthan PTET candidates visits the official site www.ptetraj2020.org & www.uok.ac.in.

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020 is arranged by the Kota University. The Kota University will release the official advertisement for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020 on the official site. The primary purpose of conduct the Rajasthan PTET examination is to get admissions in the B.ED. Course in Rajasthan State. This is the state level examination.

Rajasthan PTET Online Counselling 2020:

This year the University of Kota is going to conduct the Rajasthan Pre-Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020 in the month of May 2020. So the candidates who appear in the Rajasthan PTET written test they will be counselling for the Rajasthan PTET. Rajasthan PTET Counselling process will be conducted very shortly for the students who attend the Kota University PTET exam 2020. So the candidates must check all details of the B.Ed colleges located in Rajasthan state before filling of choice in PTET Counselling Process.

There are a large number of candidates have appeared in the Rajasthan PTET written examination. The test successfully conducted on the 15th of May 2020. After completion of the written examination, they are waiting for the Rajasthan Pre-Eligibility Test counselling 2020. The candidates download Rajasthan PTET Scorecard and get the admissions by scorecard in B.Ed courses in top colleges. Therefore, candidates must get a high score in the PTET 2020.

Required Document for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2020:

• Rank card of PTET Entrance Exam 2020 • PTET Counselling Letter 2020 • Graduation Mark Sheet • Domicile Certificate • Caste Certificate • ID Proof (Ration Card, Bank Passbook, Voter card, etc.) • Passport size photograph

To get more information about the Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2020 candidates shown at below.

Name of the Organization: University of Kota, Rajasthan

Number of Seats: There are approximately 15000 seats available.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Process 2020:

1. First candidates visit the official site at www.ptetraj2020.org.

2. Then candidates log in using Roll No and Password.

3. After that candidates fill their choice in the institutions.

4. Candidates also change or alter their selected institutions.

5. Seats allotted to the candidates as per by PTET 2020 score.

Official Site: www.ptetraj2020.org & www.uok.ac.in