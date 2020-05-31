Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar Yojana to Encourage Girl Education

Rajasthan Government has passed the new announcement for School student encouragement. The government will give Award who has a brilliant record in the class 10 school career. This award is known for Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020. Though the official website of the Gargi Award you can fill the form for this Puraskar.

What is Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020?

Rajasthan government gives Gargi Award to encourage more students. This Award will be handled by the Rajasthan School Education Department. Mainly, Gargi Award is to encourage girl education, Government tries to minimize all odds against the girl education.

On the occasion of Vasant Panchami, Every year Rajasthan School Department arranged the award functions. All the girls who get more than 75% in class 10 they will get 5000 INR prize money under the Gargi Puraskar Yojana. Aim of this Yojana is to increase the bar standard of the Girl Education. On that note, whoever received the Gargi Award, they must have to get admission in class 11 in any Rajasthan State School.

Gargi Puraskar Yojana was started from 2019, in this first year of Award; Rajasthan Government gives the benefit to 4679 girls. They have received the award and 5000 prize money. After this initiative, the Government will arrange this award function every year. The Prize money cheques and certificates are provided by Rajasthan Balika Shiksha Foundation, Jaipur.

How to fill and Download Form of Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020?

Here, we will follow the process of how to apply online for Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020 Yojana.

Step – 1

To Apply for Rajasthan Gargi Award, you have to visit the official website. Below we have put the official website link.

Rajasthan Gargi Award 2020 Website link: http://rajsanskrit.nic.in/

Step – 2

When the homepage of the website will open, on the right side at the navigation bar, you can See “Download Forms and Software” Click on that button.

It will redirect you on another page, where you can see Forms and Acrobat Reader Software Option in the Download page.

If you don’t want to follow the following step – 2 procedures, then we have put the direct link to download forms.

Direct Link to download Gargi Award Form: http://rajsanskrit.nic.in/gargi_form_new.pdf

After clicking on this link, it will show you PDF Form, where you can download this form.

Step – 3

Fill all the required details which are mentioned in the Form. This form you have to submit to the office where these program is handed, likely it is situated in every city.

Required Document List of Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020

When you complete the filling process of the Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020 Yojana, then you have to attach certain documents with these forms.

As a candidate, you have to attach Xerox Copies of particular required documents.

We have listed such required documents which you have to attach with the Rajasthan Gargi Award Form.

Required Document List:

Ration Card

Residence Certificate

Aadhar Card

Bank Account Details

PAN Card

Recent Passport Size photo

Eligibility Criteria of Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020

Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020 is given to the deserved candidate. Candidates who are passed in these eligibility criteria, they are deserved the Prize Money and Award.

So, let’s see eligible criteria that you must have to pass before applying for Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020 Yojana.

Eligibility Criteria of Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020 Yojana:

Only girls students are eligible to get Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020

Girl Students or Applicant of this scheme must be a citizen of the Rajasthan State

All girls or Applicant must have Passing Certificate of Class 10

Applicant must have cleared class 10 exam with the 75% Class

Who want to get admission for further studies they can apply for Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020

Applicants are must clear on these eligibility criteria for Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020

Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020 Benefits

Let’s see the benefits of Rajasthan Gargi Puraskar 2020.

After introducing these Gargi Puraskar Yojana, Girls recipient are increased every year

Gargi Award is helpful to girls to try harder for the Board Exams, and get good marks in the final exam.

Girls, who are unable to take admission in higher secondary schooling, Gargi Award is helpful for these students

Gargi Award Aim is to give high-quality studies that are financially unable for further studies.