Quibi can now be ordered in advance in app stores

Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



which, the platform streaming specializing in short videos, it will make its debut in April, but can already be ordered in advance in the App Store and the Play Store in the United States. Its final version is expected to reach the world from April 6, according to the app’s page in the app stores, and will hit the market with some 7,000 pieces of content.

Created by television producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and tech executive Meg Whitman, Quibi aspires to have “the quality of content of HBO, but with the portability of Spotify,” its founders said in an interview with Los Angeles Times.

Quibi will be released only in mobile application format and will have a monthly price with ads of US $ 4.99 and another of US $ 7.99 free of advertising. Its target audience are the so-called millennials, since they are the population group that consumes the most video content on the Internet but of short duration. And that is precisely the content that Quibi seeks to offer: episodes with a maximum duration of 10 minutes.

Quibi comes to compete in an increasingly busy market, with successful platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. The company is already working with directors such as Steven Spielberg, Sam Raimi and Guillermo del Toro.

Elite: All Season 3 Pictures [fotos] To see photos