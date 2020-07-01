Qualcomm Brings 5G to Cheap Cell Phones with Snapdragon 690 Processor

Qualcomm presented on June 16 its new 5G processor aimed at cheap cell phones. The Snapdragon 690 is the first one made by Qualcomm that offers 5G within the lower mid-range. The company has had high-end 5G modems for smartphones since 2016 (although they didn’t start appearing on devices until a couple of years later) and continued with processors for high-end devices at the end of last year, but those devices were not especially cheap.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, introduced last year, cost $ 1,299, while the regular S10 cost $ 900. The latest 5G high-end phones are less expensive (the Galaxy S20 released earlier this year starts at $ 999), but they’re not yet accessible to everyone. Qualcomm’s 7-series chips, which will hit the phones this year, will cut costs a lot, but it’s the 6-series that gets into what many people consider “cheap.”

The phones based on the Snapdragon 690 will cost between $ 300 and $ 500 when they launch later this year, and will include some features normally found only in high-end devices. In comparison, the new iPhone SE Apple, which only works on 4G networks, starts at a price of $ 399. The Snapdragon 690 will appear on cheaper phones from companies like phone maker Nokia HMD, LG, Motorola, Sharp, and TCL, which sells phones with the Alcatel and TCL brand. “We want to bring more good experiences to billions of users; things like immersive camera experiences, intensive and interactive games and fast-response AI-based voice assistants,” said Deepu John, director of product management at Qualcomm, during a briefing with journalists prior to the company’s official announcement.

5G is the new super fast wireless technology that is being implemented worldwide. It is already active in many major cities in the US as well as in areas of China, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among other countries. Technology is poised to change the way we live and is expected to power everything from autonomous cars to augmented reality.

2020 was supposed to be the year that 5G would expand globally, but the spread of new coronavirus has raised questions about how widely the technology will be used this year. The new coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Since then, it has become a full-blown pandemic, infecting more than 8.1 million people worldwide. The outbreak has caused cities and entire countries to close stores, cancel events, and force citizens to stay home to help contain the coronavirus. As a result, smartphone sales experienced their biggest drop in February when the new coronavirus devastated China, one of the world’s largest markets and a vital manufacturing hub.

Cheaper phones with 5G

While the pandemic has hit phone sales in places like the US, Qualcomm and the Swedish maker of networking equipment, Ericsson (among others) have said that ultimately 5G expansion will not stop across the globe. world for years to come. Phones are considered a must-have and now people who don’t want to overspend their costs can go for cheaper devices like the ones with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690.

The Snapdragon 690 includes 4K HDR support to capture over a billion color tones and take photos with up to 192 megapixels. It is also compatible with 120Hz displays. The Snapdragon 690 features Qualcomm’s latest AI engine to enhance the experience with smart cameras, voice translation, AI-based imaging, and AI-enhanced games.

The processor also includes Qualcomm’s new X51 5G modem that offers multi-gigabit speeds. The modem can download data at speeds of up to 2.5Gbps over 5G networks and 1.2Gbps over 4G LTE. Its upload speed reaches a maximum of 660Mbps over 5G and 210Mbps over LTE.

Unfortunately, the chip only supports a 5G version. The X51 works only on lower band waves, not on the ultrafast millimeter wave network like operators like Verizon. Those lower bands have been implemented primarily in places like China and Europe, as well as by American carriers like T-Mobile. “There is absolutely no question about our commitment to the millimeter wave and making it ubiquitous,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management for Qualcomm, during a briefing with reporters. “Everything will go according to time and the priorities of each moment.”

While the Snapdragon 690 will introduce 5G on less expensive phones, it’s not the lowest-end chip line that Qualcomm offers. The company also offers its 4 and 2 series processors that do not yet have 5G. The company has not provided exact dates on when the new wireless technology will reach those processor families.