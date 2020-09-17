Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online For 535 Vacancies Of PNB Specialist Officer Post

The notification for 535 Punjab National Bank Specialist Officer Posts is out now. It is surely exciting news for all the job seekers that they can now apply for the post of Specialist Officer (Manager and Senior Manager) under the Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2020-21. The official website to apply online for PNB SO is www.pnbindia.in.

We have some updates for the candidates who are looking for job opportunities in the well-known banks. You will be happy to know that PNB is currently inviting applications from all the interested aspirants for the post of a Speciality Officer.

Recently, Punjab National Bank did manage to release the official notification that invites all the eligible candidates for the recruitment of 535 Speciality Officers (Manager and Senior Manager) in its various branches. It will be beneficial for all the students and graduates to look forward to this heart-warming opportunity from the Punjab National Bank.

PNB is currently encouraging bright and well-qualified young aspirants who fulfill all the eligibility criteria to make the most out of this amazing opportunity. The PNB authorities have uploaded the official notification on the official website of PNB.

In this article, we are going to inform you of everything about the Punjab National Bank Specialist Officers Recruitment 2020-21. So that you can be able to have a more clear idea of whether you should be applying for this recruitment or not.

This article will cover all the important information including the eligibility criteria, age limit, how you can apply online at the official website, and many more. There are also some links that can direct you to the official web portal of Punjab National Bank from where you can easily apply for the post of a Speciality Officer.

But first of all, you need to make sure to read the official notification to know whether you are fulfilling the eligibility criteria along with the educational qualification or not. Let us now move forward to more about the Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2020.

Official Notification For Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2020

As you now know that the Punjab National Bank is inviting all the eligible aspirants to apply online for the post of Speciality Officers, it is indeed an opportunity that you should not miss. Punjab National Bank is inviting candidates to fill up a total of 535 vacancies of Speciality Officer (Manager and Senior Manager) Posts.

All the applicants who have completed their BE/B.Tech/CA/ICWA/MBA from a recognized university or institute in a relevant discipline will be eligible to apply for PNB SO Posts.

It will be possible for the candidates to apply without any kind of hesitation at all if they are fulfilling the needed eligibility criteria. You must know that the only acceptable means to apply for the Punjab National Bank Speciality Officer post is through the official website online.

No other means of application for Punjab National Bank Recruitment will be accepted by the authorities. Also, candidates will have to ensure to apply as soon as possible before the closing date of the application.

As per the official notification, the online submission of the application for the post of Speciality Officers in Punjab National Bank will start from 08-09-20. The last date to apply for the PNB SO 2020 is 29-09-20 before which all the candidates must have to submit their application online.

You need to ensure to pay the application fees before the last date mentioned in the official notification. Make sure to not be late in the application process or you may miss the opportunity to become a PNB Speciality Officer.

Process To Apply Online PNB Speciality Officer Post 2020

If you do not know how you should apply for the Punjab National Bank Speciality Officer post or if you are having any trouble in the application process, then you can follow the simple and easy steps that we did mention here.

We did mention a few steps that are easily understandable with the help of which you can be able to apply for the post of Punjab National Bank Speciality Officer online at the official website. The official website to apply online for the PNB Recruitment is www.pnbindia.in.

Here are the steps that you should follow carefully to apply online for the PNB SO.

Step 1: First of all, you will need to open the official website of Punjab National Bank from a laptop or computer that has an active internet connection

Step 2: Then you need to locate the “Recruitment/Careers” section on the lower side of the homepage and click on it

Step 3: Click on “PNB SO Recruitment Notice 2020” to download the official notification and read it thoroughly to get all the information

Step 4: After reading through the norms, eligibility criteria, payment methods, etc, you can click on “Apply Onlne” on the website

Step 5: You will then have to enter all the correct information as asked on the application form and submit it

Step 6: Pay the application fees and download the e-receipt for future reference

Step 7: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other certificates as mentioned on the web page

Step 8: After verifying all the details, you need to submit the application form

Step 9: Download or take a printout of the system generated application form after successfully completing the registration process online