PubGoa Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

The latest Tamil web series PubGoa has been recently leaked by the most famous illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

The illegal piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked almost all the recently released Tamil web series and movies. They also leaked movies from other languages too.

Recently, they have leaked Mumbai Saga, Justice League Snyder Cut, Roohi, Aelay, Maara, Tribhanga: Tehi Medhi Crazy, Jathi Ratnalu, Drishyam 2, Madam Chief Minister, etc.

These are the recent movies that were leaked by the illegal privacy website Tamilrockers. Now, let’s move on to the recently released Tamil web-series PubGoa.

PubGoa Web Series Download:

The cast and characters of the Tamil web series PubGoa include Sampath Ram as Ayyanar, Dev as Varun, Vimala Raman as Aadhira, Leo Sivadass as Vinothan, Annaiah Sarah, Ayra, Ajay Melvin, Abhishek Joseph George, Vetri Net, and Naveen Shankar.

The web series PubGoa has received positive reviews from the audience, and the web series rated 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

PubGoa is an Indian virtual reality-based action, thriller, crime, and Sci-Fi web series. It was written and directed by Lakshmi Narayan Raju. The first season of the series PubGoa was released, and there is no update of PubGoa season 2.

PubGoa season 1 consists of eight episodes titled “Sun, Beach, Drugs, and Crime,” “Two Bullets, One Lie, and A Mask,” “When Desperation turns Unlucky,” “Maya and Murphy’s Law,” A Key to the Puzzle,” “Love, Sex, and Games,” “The Game Begins,” and “Game Over.”

All the episodes were written and directed by Lakshmi Narayan Raju. The complete production of the web series PubGoa was made in India. Aswin Ignatious edited it.

The Tamil web series PubGoa was released on 27th December 2020. It was released in two video formats, including HDTV and 1080i.

In the web series PubGoa, there are two stories. One story includes an investigation by the female police and the second story includes a man trying to find her lost girlfriend.

In Goa, the shootout happens. In that shootout, a man survived, but he lost his girlfriend, and now he is trying to find her. On the other side, the female police Vimala Raman is investigating the shootout.

The shootout happened at the rave party in Goa. It happened on new year’s eve. Let’s watch the trailer of the Tamil web series PubGoa.

The web series PubGoa is now available on the OTT platform Zee5. You can watch it there.