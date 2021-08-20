Puaada Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by Filmyzilla

Puaada is a Punjabi film. It includes romance and comedy. The film Puaada follows the love story between a Punjabi village boy and an air force officer’s daughter.

The film Puaada was directed by Rupinder Chahal. It was written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Anil Rodhan.

The film Puaada was produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Balwinder Singh Janjua, Aman Gill, and Anurag Singh. The film Puaada stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa.

Anshul Chobey did the cinematography of the film Puaada, and it was edited by Manish More. V RAKX Music gave the music in the film Puaada. Sandeep Saxena gave the background score in the film Puaada.

The film Puaada was made under A and A Pictures and Brat Films. Zee Studios distributed the film Puaada. Let’s see the cast of the film Puaada.

Puaada Cast:

Find the cast of the film Puaada below.

Ammy Virk as Jaggi Sonam Bajwa as Raunak Anita Devgan Prakash Gadhu Sukhwinder Raj Mintu Kappa Nisha Bano Gurpreet Bhangu Hardeep Gill as Raunak’s father Seema Kaushal as Raunak’s mother Sukhwinder Singh Chahal Honey Mattu

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Puaada.

Puaada Release Date:

The film Puaada was released on 12th August 2021. It was theatrically released by Zee Studios. There are a total of four songs in the film Puaada.’

The music album of the film Puaada was released on 16th March 2021. It was recorded in 2020-21. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Puaada.

Puaada Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film Puaada below.

