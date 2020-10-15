[Apply] PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) Form 2020 PDF Download Online

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima yojana application form in PDG formate is available on the official site of the scheme. The applicant can download the application form from the jansuraksha.gov.in site.

But before downloading the application form, you should know about the scheme. In this article, we will give you all the information about the scheme, and we will also share with you the eligibility criteria and how to download the application form on the site information.

We also count you the benefits of the scheme, and you will come to know that if this scheme is beneficial for you or not. If you are looking for any insurance scheme nowadays due to the CORONA pandemic, then you are reading the right article.

This article will give information about the insurance scheme of the government. To know more about the scheme, read the article.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana:

In this pandemic era, everyone is looking for the insurance scheme that will give you the assurance of the money at the time of the health issue of the pers. The government has launched this scheme for the people who are having their ages between 18 to years.

Through this scheme, the government will give the one-year life insurance through the life insurance corporation of India. The government will provide insurance to the people for one year of the time.

During one year, if any people’s death occurs, then the government will give the money to the people under the insurance scheme.

The government will give Rs.2 lakh life insurance cover to the people with the age of 55 years. With the help of the scheme, the government will give life security to the people of the nation.

However, with this scheme, the government targeted the poor, low-income people of the country. The people have taken too many advantages of the scheme.

Yet, recently, the government has declared that the Adhaar card is necessary for the insurance and bank account details of the person.

As we know that in any insurance scheme, we have to pay the premium of the insurance. This government insurance scheme also has the premium of the scheme. The government has set the insurance premium in considering the poor people and low-income people of the nation.

However, the government has set low premiums for the people. The scheme Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana premium is Rs.330 per one annum.

How to download the application form for the Insurance scheme: