[Apply] PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) Form 2020 PDF Download Online
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima yojana application form in PDG formate is available on the official site of the scheme. The applicant can download the application form from the jansuraksha.gov.in site.
But before downloading the application form, you should know about the scheme. In this article, we will give you all the information about the scheme, and we will also share with you the eligibility criteria and how to download the application form on the site information.
We also count you the benefits of the scheme, and you will come to know that if this scheme is beneficial for you or not. If you are looking for any insurance scheme nowadays due to the CORONA pandemic, then you are reading the right article.
This article will give information about the insurance scheme of the government. To know more about the scheme, read the article.
Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana:
In this pandemic era, everyone is looking for the insurance scheme that will give you the assurance of the money at the time of the health issue of the pers. The government has launched this scheme for the people who are having their ages between 18 to years.
Through this scheme, the government will give the one-year life insurance through the life insurance corporation of India. The government will provide insurance to the people for one year of the time.
During one year, if any people’s death occurs, then the government will give the money to the people under the insurance scheme.
The government will give Rs.2 lakh life insurance cover to the people with the age of 55 years. With the help of the scheme, the government will give life security to the people of the nation.
However, with this scheme, the government targeted the poor, low-income people of the country. The people have taken too many advantages of the scheme.
Yet, recently, the government has declared that the Adhaar card is necessary for the insurance and bank account details of the person.
As we know that in any insurance scheme, we have to pay the premium of the insurance. This government insurance scheme also has the premium of the scheme. The government has set the insurance premium in considering the poor people and low-income people of the nation.
However, the government has set low premiums for the people. The scheme Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana premium is Rs.330 per one annum.
How to download the application form for the Insurance scheme:
- To download the application form of the insurance scheme, the people have to visit the site of the pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti bima scheme or a dhan see a Suraksha scheme.
- In case you do not know the site name or the link of the site, then we will provide you the link of the site on which you can click on the link, and then you can open that site for the application form. The link to the site is https://jansuraksha.gov.in/.
- You have to open this link on the browser of your computer screen. The first page that is called the home page of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima scheme will open.
- You have to click on the ‘form’ tab of the site.
- Under the Form tab, you will see the name of the government insurance scheme that is Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. You have to click on the name of the scheme.
- When you click on the site name, then the tab name’ application form.’
- When you click on the tab application form, then the application form will be open, and you can see the application form in PDF format. Now you can download the application form in PDF format.