PFMS Scholarship: pfms.nic.in List, Payment Status, Payslip Online:

Well, scholarships are great schemes for the students especially those who can not afford to pay their fees. There are so many brilliant minds who can not be able to complete their education due to the financial problems, Today, we are going to talk about one such scholarship that will help so many students to achieve their goals and dreams. In this article, we are going to share important information with our reader about the scholarship that PFMS did the design.

PFMS stands for Public Financial Management System. If you are curious to know about the scholarship more and do not have any clue about it. Then you will not have to worry about it as we are going to provide you every little detail about the PFMS. We are going to share the details in this article such as eligibility criteria, the application process, documents you will need to apply, and the payment information. You will be able to get all the information about PFMS in this article. Only you will have to go through the article till the end and you will have all the details.

pfms.nic.in List 2020

The PFMC or Public Financial Management System scholarship has been announced by the concerned authorities. Its main objective is to help all the students financially who can not be able to pay fees due to poverty. There are so many incentives that the students who will get the scholarship will receive from the authorities. The scholarship will help those students who belong to the backward categories such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other backward castes, and also the people who are falling in the category economically backward society. So the scholarship will be able to bring forth the students who are great in studies. Almost every student will be happy to get the scholarship as they will be able to study further to achieve their dream goals.

Benefits of PFMS Scholarships

The main benefit of the PFMS scholarship for the year 2020 is that the students who are great at academics and are delivering outstanding performances in higher education will receive the scholarship. It will surely be beneficial for poor students who can not pay their fees due to the financial crisis. So PFMS is basically aiming to provide scholarships to students who are struggling financially. But there are so many benefits that the students will be able to get under the PFMS Scholarship. Some of the benefits are as follows:

For enrolling organizations and recipients, PFMS can be able to fill in as a typical focal entrance

90 Banks are currently interfacing with PFMS directly and it incorporates 26 PSBs, 59 RRBs, and 5 enormous Private Sector Banks.

PFMS can approve the Bank/Post Office Account subtleties with the recipient’s Bank/Post Office. As there is a record approval of the cash, the danger of false installments will be minimum.

Implementing Agency will configure the name, address, and other details of the applicant from the details of the recipient’s Bank/Post Office.

The organization will make e-installments to recipients straightforwardly from the PFMS gateway only. So there will be transparency all along with the procedures.

List Of Scholarships That PFMS Offers

Here is the list of scholarship that serves under the PFMS scholarship 2020.

PFMS Scholarship 2019 to Universities/College Students

PFMS 2019 Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students

The PFMS Scholarship 2019 Pre-Matric Scholarship for SC Students

PFMS Student Scholarship National Means cum Merit Scholarship

PFMS Scholarship 2019 National Scheme for Incentive for the girl child for secondary education

pfms.nic.in scholarship 2019 Top Class Education Scheme for SC

The pfms.nic.in scholarship for Up-gradation of Merit of SC Students

pfms.nic.in scholarship for Post-Matric Scholarship for OBCs

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for students who need to get the PFMS scholarship 2020 are as follows:

You must be a citizen of India

The annual income of the family must not be more than 6 Lacs

Applicant must have the age between 18 to 25 years

You must have passed the minimum required qualification, Class 10th

List Of PMFS Banks

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

Allahabad Bank

Allahabad Gramin UP Bank

Andhra bank

Andhra Pragathi Grameena bank

Axis bank

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait

Bank of Baroda

The Bank of India

Bank of Maharashtra

Bassein catholic co-op.bank ltd.

Bombay mercantile co-op.bank ltd.

Canara bank

Catholic Syrian bank ltd.

Central bank of India

Citibank

City union bank ltd

Corporation bank

Dcb bank limited

Dena bank

Deutsche bank

Dhanlaxmi bank ltd

HDFC bank

HSBC

ICICI bank

IDBI bank

Indian bank

Indian overseas bank

Indusind bank limited

Jharkhand Gramin bank

Karnataka bank

Karur vysya bank

Kotak Mahindra bank

Madhya Bihar Gramin bank

Manipur state co-op.bank ltd.

New India co-operative bank ltd

NKGSB co-op bank ltd

Oriental bank of commerce

Punjab and Sind bank

Punjab National bank

RBL bank

South Indian bank

Standard chartered bank

State bank of India

Svc co-operative bank ltd.

Syndicate bank

Tamil Nadu mercantile bank ltd

The cosmos co-operative bank ltd.

Federal bank ltd

The Jammu and Kashmir bank ltd

The kalupur commercial co. op. bank ltd.

Lakshmi Vilas bank ltd

The Saraswat co-operative bank ltd

The Thane Janata Sahakari bank ltd

UCO bank

Union Bank of India

United bank of India

Vijaya bank

Yes bank ltd

Required Documents

The documents that you will surely need to apply for the PFMS scholarship are given below.

Aadhar card

Educational certificate

Class 12th passing certificate

Passport size photographs

Fee receipt

PFMS Direct Benefit Transfer

The Central Government did declare that the students, who will get the scholarship amount under the PFMS scholarship 2020, will get the amount through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The beneficiary amount will be directly transferred to the bank account of the students.

How To Register Under PFMS Scholarship 2020

Visit the official website of PFMS or Click Here

After clicking on “PFMS Scholarship Student Registration”, select “Scholarship to Universities/College Students”

You will have to enter all the necessary details and follow the instruction on the screen

After that, you will have to create a User ID and Password

Upload the necessary documents and click on the “Submit” button

The Username and Password will help you Log in to your PFMS account

What Is The Process To Know Your Payment Status

Visit the official website and go to “Know Your Payment” option

Enter the necessary information that is asked on the web page

Click on “Search” to get to know your payment status

Where To Get Emergency Helpdesk No.

You can get the helpdesk numbers on the official website. But you will just have to feel free to contact any of the following contacts in case of any emergency.