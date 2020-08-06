Pablo Lyle’s trial for involuntary manslaughter will be in 2021

The trial of the Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, who is under house arrest in Miami since April 2019 as accused of the involuntary manslaughter of a man he hit in a traffic argument, will be in 2021.

Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos determined in a brief videoconference hearing Thursday due to COVID-19 that Lyle will be put on trial next year, tentatively in mid-March.

The deadlines may change due to the pandemic, and in that sense, the judge agreed with the defense and the Prosecutor’s Office that there will be a “status conference” on October 14.

Lyle’s defense, who lost an appeal seeking to save the actor from trial, said two weeks would be sufficient for the choice of jurors and the trial, to which the judge agreed.

Lawyer Bruce Lehr told Efe on Wednesday that the Mexican’s appeal to a Third District court “was denied several weeks ago.”

Lyle’s defense had appealed a first instance ruling from Judge Alan Fine, which denied him applying a Florida self-defense law known as “Stand Your Ground” to his case that would save him from going to trial. .

Said law, which has been in force in the state since 2005, allows a person who considers that he or she is at risk of dying or suffering serious physical harm to use a “deadly force” simply by staying where he is, that is, without trying to flee from danger.

However, the Court of Appeal considered that there were “no legal errors on the part of the court of first instance in its application of the law,” according to the documents to which Efe had access.

Lawyers for Mexican Lyle, who was not seen during the video conference, tried today to adjust the date of the closest trial, reminding the judge that he is in a difficult situation because he cannot work.

On March 31, 2019, Lyle beat Cuban Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, who four days later died in a hospital.

That day Lyle was on his way to the Miami airport with his son in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, when they crossed the car driven by Hernández.

At a traffic light, the Cuban got out to reproach Delfino for a maneuver he had made.

In the middle of that discussion, Lyle got out of the car and hit Hernández, who, according to the images collected by the security cameras of a nearby gas station, collapsed instantly.

The sexagenarian died four days later in a hospital.

A Miami-Dade County coroner’s report revealed that Hernandez died of “complications from blunt force trauma to the head” and listed “murder” as the probable cause of death.

The actor, married to Ana Araújo, with whom he has a son, was arrested on March 31, shortly after the events, and was initially paroled with a bond of $ 5,000.

Following Hernández’s death, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter and placed under house arrest.