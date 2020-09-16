Oppo confirms the design of its smartwatch

Oppo



Oppo has not wanted to wait for its event scheduled on March 6 to unveil the design of its first smartwatch.

The company published an image on its Twitter account as a teaser in which you can see that your new Oppo Watch is such and as rumors and leaks had outlined it: identical to the Apple smart watch. But in addition to the design, the official Oppo image also lets us see that the watch is also similar to Apple’s in certain details of the interface such as the black background color and the rounded virtual buttons. The image also shows that the watch will be available in at least two colors: dark blue and gold.

Previous rumors indicated that the Oppo watch would be priced much cheaper than Apple’s and that it would have a similar system to change the straps. A supposed real image of the watch recently leaked on Weibo also showed that the watch would have the screen with curved edges, something that could cause reflections on it and affect the experience of using the watch.

Oppo will unveil this new device on March 6 alongside the Oppo Find X2 at a special event by streaming. The presentation was originally scheduled for MWC 2020, but had to be postponed after the fair was canceled due to the crisis of the coronavirus.