OnePlus Z mid-range would be cheaper than iPhone SE: report

Carl Pei, president of OnePlus, published a nostalgic tweet that leads one to believe that the OnePlus Z It could be very cheap.

Pei retweeted a post from the company’s official account dating back to 2014. The original tweet is about the first OnePlus, a phone that hit the market surprising everyone with a price tag of $ 299. “It’s been a long time,” Pei said in the retuit.

Although Pei’s tweet does not mention the OnePlus Z, speculation began that the publication is an indication of the price of the cell phone. The OnePlus Z is a phone that, unlike its OnePlus 8 series relatives, will be focused on the mid-range.

The OnePlus Z would compete with the iPhone SE just announced and the Pixel 4a, a phone as rumored as that of the Chinese firm. Apple’s phone sells for $ 399, the price that Google’s cell phone would also have. If the OnePlus Z were to come with a price tag of $ 299, the OnePlus phone would beat its rivals for the price.

According to reports, the mid-range cell phone would have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader and a 90Hz refresh rate. Regarding power, the cell phone would have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and a 4,300mAh battery with a fast 30W.

It seems that, like the OnePlus 8, this device would not have wireless charging. In addition, the OnePlus Z would be equipped with a triple rear camera of 64, 16 and 2 megapixels and a front of 16 megapixels inside a hole in the screen.

According to some recent reports, the OnePlus Z will be presented in India on July 10. For now, OnePlus has not announced anything about its event in July, but different reports indicate that in addition to the cell phone, the Chinese company could present its first fully wireless headphones.

OnePlus announced the 8 series at an event in mid-April, but it was expected that the OnePlus Z, which was also called, according to some reports, OnePlus 8 Lite would be unveiled at that event.