One More K-Drama Bad Prosecutor Season 1 Coming to Netflix this October 2022

South Korean crime drama is coming soon on Netflix and fans who love to watch K-Dramas, are going to love Bad Prosecutor Season 1.

It is an internationally licensed Netflix original crime drama. Soon Netflix is going to start releasing episodes of the show and fans can enjoy it from the online streaming platform.

Bad Prosecutor Season 1 Release Date

KBS2’s upcoming drama series Bad Prosecutor will be released in October 2022. The first episode will be released on 5th October 2022 and the second episode will release on 6th October 2022.

Every weekend, we will get two new episode releases. Each episode is approximately 70 minutes in length.

The K-Drama Bad Prosecutor is set to hit Netflix in October!https://t.co/lxsWjObPiC pic.twitter.com/RzidxLTlCc — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 12, 2022

Bas Prosecutor Storyline

The series revolves around a Prosecutor, Jin Jung. He comes with all, bad manners – check, delinquency – double check. He wants to break down sanctuaries built by wealthy and powerful people and all those who live inside such sanctuaries.

To stop corrupt people from doing any more harm, he is willing to go up to the next level. It will be interesting to see someone, being a prosecutor, will be carrying out such activities.

Needless to say, it is not going to end well for him, but what else to say, some people choose their fate even after helping people.

Bas Prosecutor Cast Members

Some very popular K-drama faces are included in the show and fans are going to love it! There will be Doh Kyung Soo playing Jin Jung in the show.

Fans might be wondering where he has been for such a long time. But he was carrying out his mandatory military service.

He is quite popular for his successful music career. Since he has been playing various roles in K-dramas, he is even more popular in series like 100 Days My Prince.

One of the lead roles is played by Lee Se Hee. She will be playing Shin Ah Ra. Have you seen her recently released K-drama Young Lady and Gentleman? She was also seen in another popular series Hospital Playlist.

She also happens to be one of the popular K-pop stars having millions of fans worldwide. Along with her, we will see Ha Joon playing Oh Do Hwan. He was last seen playing a role in his debut Netflix original series Arthdal Chronicles.

Doh Kyung Soo as Jin Jung

Lee Se Hee as Shin Ah Ra

Ha Joon as Oh Do Hwan

Joo Bo Young as Baek Eun Ji

Lee Si Eon as Go Joong Do

Kim Sang Ho as Park Jae Kyung

Yun Joon Suk as Clerk

Yoon Jung Sub as Mr. Park

Lee Hyo Na as Park Ye Young

Kim Tae Woo as Kim Tae Ho

Kim Hi Eo Ra as Chief of Organization

Kim Yoo Hwan as Seo Ji Han

Hong Sang Pyo

Kim Chang Wan

Kim Geum Soon

Shin Seung Hwan