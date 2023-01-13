Amazing Suspends Rantings for “The Rings of Power” Because of Review Bombings

The Latest Lord of the Rings TV series The Rings of Power is shockingly being review bombed. And that is the reason why Amazon has temporarily suspended ratings for their billion-dollar much-awaited series on Prime Video. Find out more about why The Rings of Power is getting review bombings.

What is Review Bombings?

A review bomb is when special people of a group of people target a specific person/ incident or service and post bad-negative reviews online. Even though The Rings of Power’s initial episodes have been absolutely amazing, it is being reviewed bombed, but why? Let’s take a look.

Why is The Rings of Power getting Review Bombs?

The series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s most famous series and fans have been expecting the exact portrait of all the characters as described in the story. But upon giving more importance to Female characters and diverse cast members in various roles, it seems to be going not so well, for specific people.

If you have seen the first episodes of the show, you must have noticed how leading roles include more Female characters compared to the male cast. Additionally, more cast members, especially people of color are also seen playing leading roles. That might be one of the reasons why the series is getting review bombs.

Some people might think of the time period given in the books is different than what is shown in the series. A few of the viewers might be under impression that J.R.R. Tolkien’s original work including various characters has been different than what is described in the Amazing Prime series The Lord of The Rings. Rotten Tomatoes showed 84% critics score along with 36% audience score. If critics are loving the show so much, then what is happening with the audience reviews!? It clearly shows that it is not all the fans but only specific users who feel this way.

There have been other Incidents

Recently, another series, She-Hulk also faced such review bombs from some viewers and that too became an issue. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was initially targeted by men who were against a “Female Superhero.”