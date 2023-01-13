The Witcher Season 3 Shooting Wrap-Up, Release Date, and More about Upcoming Netflix Series

One of Netflix’s highly-anticipated and fan-favorite shows The Witcher is all set to get the latest season. Yes, we are talking about The Witcher Season 3.

As per the latest news, the series’ third season shooting has just been finished and now it is going into the post-production stage. Soon, we are going to get our favorite saga of Geralt of Rivia Along with Ciri a.k.a. Cirilla of Cintra.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

As of now, the series is under post-production, there is no official date set for the release of the show. Soon, as the stage moves forward, we will get a trailer and along with that, the makers will be releasing release date details.

For now, Netflix has not declared any official date for the third season. We will get notified via social media of the show.

The filming of The Witcher season 3 is over 👀 pic.twitter.com/pApw0UIejl — SoundsOfSeries (@SoundsOfSeries) September 9, 2022

The Witcher Season 3 Trailer Release

The shooting for the series has just been completed, hence they haven’t released any trailer yet. Soon, with the editing getting ahead, we will get the official trailer and it will have so many details with it.

To get the latest news about the trailer, keep on checking the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the show.

The Witcher Season 3 Storyline

As we saw in the finale of the second season, Geralt is determined to save Ciri from any and all dangers. He is training Ciri to save her from all kinds of danger. Yennefer is also there, helping them by getting Ciri into a protected fortress of Aretuza.

But instead of helping Ciri, they seem to have entered into a corrupted, dark magic world of treachery. All other kings want to capture or kill Ciri in order to take the power of the realm into their own hands. We are also going to see various magical scenes in the upcoming season.

The Witcher Cast Members