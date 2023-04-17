Lookism Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

Lookism is a famous South Korean webtoon series created by Park Tae-Joon. For the first time, Lookism was published weekly on Naver Webtoon in 2014. The Lookism series is exciting, as the makers bring an entirely new concept: about a person’s Physical appearance. Daniel is the leading character of Lookism, an overweight and unattractive student, and everyone is making fun of him until he changes his appearance.

The IMDB Rating of one of the best South Korean series, Lookism Season 1, is 7.7 out of 10.

Lookism season 1 was released on 8th December 2022, and it consists of eight episodes in it. After the successful rating ratio of Lookism Season 1, the viewers eagerly await Season 2.

Lookism Season 2 Characters:

Fans are excited to see the same cast member again in Lookism Season 2. Also, they enjoy the storyline of the Lookism series and the acting of each of the characters, including;

Daniel Park, whose over is given by Shim Kyuk

Hyottoko and Daruma are the masked men in which. Daruma is a former yakuza named Kenta Magami, and Hyottoko is a Wrestler.

Vasco, a.k.a. Basco, is known for his Robin Hood figure, and Shunsuke Takeuchi gives its voiceover.

Mira Kim is a patient lady, and Natsu Youria gives her voiceover.

Jay Hong is a Mysterious character in the show.

Zoe Park is a charming girl whose voice is given by Saori Hayami.

Zack Lee is a very aggressive boxer, and Wataru Urata does his voiceover.

Crystal Choi is the daughter of the HNH Company chairman, and Reina Aoyama gives her voiceover.

The above is the list of all the main characters of Lookism, but there is also a list of a few supporting characters like Daniels’s mother, Vasco’s friend, Zack Lee, a broker, and many others.

Let’s see who will be a part of Lookism Season 2, and also, there might be a possibility of introducing new faces.

Lookism Season 1 Overview:

As previously discussed, Lookism is one of the popular South Korean series created by Park Tae Joon. The fans got to see the very first glimpse of the series on December 2022. Also, fans greatly appreciate the story idea, which is unique and somewhat new to the other animation series.

It starts with a high school student named Daniel Park, who is overweight and unpopular. Even his fellows are making fun of Daniel, and he takes all his anger on his mother. He is so frustrated with his high school environment that he even decided to transfer to his high school.

So, he finally decided to leave the previous school and move to a new place, but suddenly an incident happened with him, in which he received a new body, a very handsome and tall guy. By seeing this magic, he is in shock for a while; then he starts to recognize that got the power to split his body so that, at times, he looks fat and ugly, and at other times, he looks much more handsome and tall. This magical body transformation changes the entire life story of Daniel.

He also recognizes that his tall and handsome body is for the whole day and returns to his original appearance at night. Not only that, but with the help of this series, the makers also try to teach a lesson about social discrimination, and said that society have different views for different kind of people like Daniel faces so much hate. Also, people were making fun of him for his original body. While on the other hand, when Daniel shifts his body to tall and handsome, it makes Daniel a social media influencer and even a fashion model.

In this way, in Lookism Season 1, we have seen how the people treat Daniel in his body and appearance. Now, let us know what new concept will come in Lookism Season 2, or the makers may create this concept more significantly by adding a few twists and turns.

Lookism Season 2 Expected Plot:

As discussed earlier, the Lookism series is based on the physical appearance of its leading character Daniel. Daniel is a fat and ugly boy in high school, so he has to tolerate many things, and even everyone is making so much fun of him.

After being tired of this, he finally decided to transfer to another high school. Suddenly, magic happens, and he sees that he can now split his body into two; in the daytime, Daniel looks very tall and handsome, and in the nighttime, he returns to his original look.

So, fans are excited to see what will be added in Lookism Season 2. Also, some believe that the storyline of Season 2 would bring some new experiences in the life of Daniel, and others believe that the makers may add a completely new plot to it. But, yet we have to have any final confirmation about the series, even though it is also not sure whether Lookism Season 2 will happen.

Thus, let us wait and watch for the makers’ plans related to Lookism Season 2.

Lookism Season 2 Release Date:

After the success of Lookism Season 1, the fans are eagerly waiting to watch Lookism Season 2, but the makers have yet to confirm the release date of Lookism Season 2.

And, if there is Lookism Season 2, it will also be released by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Where to Watch Lookism Season 2?

Viewers can watch the entire Lookism Season 1 only on Netflix. And, if the makers decide to release Lookism Season 2, then it will also release on the same platform, that is, Netflix only.

Lookism Season 2 Trailer:

Unfortunately, the makers have yet to release any trailer date. Also, there is less chance of releasing the Lookism Season 2 trailer date. But until that time, you can re-watch the entire Lookism Season 1 trailer, which is given below.

Bottom Lines:

Lookism Season 1 is one of the best South Korean animated series created by Park Tae-Joon. Also, the series brings an entirely new concept for the fans, which is related to the leading character named Daniel, a high school student, and it’s regarding the physical appearance of Daniel. After getting the massive success of Lookism Season 1, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Lookism Season 2. Still, the makers have not shared any news related to its upcoming series, and whether Lookism Season 2 will be, there is not confirmed.

