ON VIDEO. 13 news not to lose sight of the screen of ‘Peacock’ that opens today

The fight for the audience that has felt trapped by the new way of watching television at the moment is quite marked.

What once made a difference with Netflix, was later put into practice by streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Pantaya (with Latin movies only) and more recently Disney + and HBO Max with an extensive programming of those hits that they saw on the television screen with cable and original productions that will soon reach the audience. The Apps Roku also has its own, like Sling, Showtime, Vudu, Ratuken-Viki (Asian series and movies), ESPN and beIN Sports are other proposals that are in the streaming universe for all tastes and colors.

In the midst of all these proposals we also see the arrival from today of Peacock, a new streaming service from NBCUniversal that comes with the novelty of having exclusive original programs and a huge On-demand variety of television series that had great hit at the time as 30 Rocks, Everybody Loves Raymond, classics like The Carol Burnett Show, The King of the Queen or productions like C’Mon Son !, The Office, Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers and Salvado por la Campana, as well as programs from the Telemundo network like Caso Cerrado and Universo like I Love Jenni, among others.

But that’s not all, Peacock also has, according to a statement, the huge list of the most acclaimed movies from the major film studios belonging to the Comcast family such as Universal Pictures, as well as Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and also from the main Hollywood film studios.

From cell phones, the TV screen, PCs and video game consoles can be accessed. (Courtesy Peacock)

Something that is striking is that Peacock offers a free level, a premium level for $ 4.99 a month and an ad-free version for $ 9.99 a month. Both the free and premium tier include current NBC hit seasons, news, sports, channels from different genres of live news from NBC News Now and Sky News and more.

Telemundo productions are also part of this streaming service. (Courtesy Peacock)

Peacock can be obtained through Apple, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Platforms and devices from Google, Chromecast, Xbox One and LG smart TVs and starting the week of July 20, Peacock will be available for Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

With today’s launch the audience can enjoy original series, series in Spanish, Telemundo shows for all ages, including the hit series “El Chema” starring Mauricio Ochmann. Here are some not to be missed:

DREAMWORKS WHERE IS WALDO?

Twelve-year-old Waldo and his best friend Wenda (Haley Tju, “Bella and the Bulldogs”) are members of the Worldwide Wanderer Society, the international order of curious travelers, who travels the world celebrating cultures and solving problems through observation. . Their mentor, Wizard Whitebeard (Thomas Lennon, “The State”, “Reno 911”, “The Odd Couple”), an experienced nomad, sends these inquisitive young adventurers on international missions so they can gain experience and someday become travelers of the same level.

THE CAPTURE

A conspiracy thriller that explores a haunting world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services. When Private Shaun’s conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to faulty video evidence, Emery returns to his normal life as a free man alongside his young daughter. But when compromising CCTV images of a London night come to light, Shaun’s life takes a turn and he must soon fight for his freedom again.

PSYCH 2: LASSIE COME HOME

The A feature film showing Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter who is attacked and killed. In a classic in the best Psych style, Lassiter begins to witness inexplicable events near the clinic where he recovers. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara, where they are forced to navigate through the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new life in San Francisco, these heroes feel rejected on their former terrain, as they secretly try to untangle a twisted case without the help of the police and their loved ones. ”

LOST SPEEDWAYS

Produced by Peacock and Dirty Mo Media, with the support of NBC Sports, “Lost Speedways” is created and presented by Dale Earnhardt Jr. It is a series that reflects a look at the great races of the past. Dale Jr. and co-host Matthew Dillner tell stories of highways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and conquered by nature. Racing legends join as guests throughout the series.

INTELLIGENCE

It is an office comedy set in the UK Government Communications Headquarters. The department is a bizarre, geek, and bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle national and international cybercrime from a computer. When an NSA maverick agent Jerry Bernstein arrives from the United States to join the team, he recruits the inept computer analyst Joseph into a takeover that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to fight cyber terrorism.

BRAVE NEW WORLD

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, “Brave New World” imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability by prohibiting monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. New London citizens Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne embark on a vacation in the wilderness, where they find themselves embroiled in a heartbreaking and violent rebellion. The series is produced by David Wiener (“Batman”, “Justice League”), alongside Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”).

CURIOUS GEORGE

First introduced to the world of children’s literature over 75 years ago, “Curious George®” was created by Margret and HA Rey in 1941 and remains one of the most beloved children’s classics of all time. The animated series is directed to the preschool audience and follow the adventures of everyone’s favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity that brings hilarious mischief, gentle humor, and heartfelt excitement to each fun-filled episode.

DREAMWORKS CLEOPATRA IN SPACE

It is a comedy adventure focused on the untold story of Cleopatra’s adolescence. Follow Cleo as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian planet ruled by talking cats and where she discovers that she is the savior of the future world according to the prophecies. In order to prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to confront the bad guys, discover how to eventually return home to Egypt, while also addressing the ups and downs of being a teenager in high school.

IN DEEP WITH RYAN LOCHTE

At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Ryan Lochte (“Celebrity Big Brother,” “Dancing with the Stars”) was at the center of a scandal that has since eclipsed a 12-medal winning swimming race. Now Lotche, a husband of 35 years and the father of two young children, is waiting for a new opportunity to join the Team of the USA and prove that he is not the same man he was four years ago.

Next releases

HITMEN

Best friends Jamie try to make their way in the world with only their mutual support. They also murder people for a living. Due to their delusional eccentricities and superficial disputes, each plan inevitably derails, leading to bizarre misadventures, replete with bizarre characters and unexpected dilemmas.

Premiere August 6

FIVE BEDROOMS

Five single people literally meet at the bachelor table at a wedding. After several bottles of champagne, they decide to collaborate to buy a house together. Five singles buy a house together, what could go well? It is a great social experiment with an obvious problem: they will have to live together. They will experience disastrous situations, crises that will change their lives and moments of love, joy and pain. The series stars Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, and Roy Joseph.

Premiere August 13

A.P. BIO

When the discredited Harvard professor of philosophy Jack Griffin loses his dream job, he is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school biology professor. When Whitlock breaks into school, Jack makes it clear to them that he won’t teach any biology. Realizing that he has a classroom full of advanced students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to take advantage of the students’ intelligence for his own benefit.

Premiere September 3

DEPARTURE

To everyone’s surprise, the passenger plane of Flight 716 disappears and the brilliant investigator Kendra Malley along with her mentor Howard Lawson are summoned to lead the investigation. When disruptive forces threaten to undermine her task, Kendra must find the truth and prevent the tragedy from happening again. The series also features Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, and Sasha Roiz.

Premiere September 17