On My Block’s Sierra Capri Hopes Monse and Cesar Reunite

The future of Cesar and Monse was left-opened ended, but Sierra Capri said that she hopes that Monsar will be back together.

Also, she weighed in about RollerWorld as well as a memoir of Monse. The series On My Block will end after its fourth season.

With Cesar and Monse, the series On My Block left things open-ended between them. Cesar and Monse have gone through a lot together.

At the end of the series On My Block, the Core Four were united once again. At the end of the fourth season of the series On My Block, we have seen that at the time when Jamal muscles in on the dream of Ruby of being senior class president, Jasmine goes on the offensive.

After that, Oscar warns Cesar of the dangers that lie ahead. Later, Jamal tries to connect with an old friend again after the class election turns ugly.

Later, Ruby feels smothered by the attention of Jasmine, as well as Cesar sends Oscar a message. Back in Freeridge for the holidays, Monse gets a rude reminder about why she left. Jasmine and Ruby turn to their friends for relationship advice.

A long-buried secret lands the four friends in hot water. Later, after confronting Monse over a butt dial and after that, Jamal tries to make an unexpected connection.

Ruby obsesses over the mystery man of Jasmine. Cesar tries to deal with dissension in the ranks, as well as the arrival of sinister-looking letters worries all.

With emotions runs high, Jamal, Ruby, and Monse come clean because Cesar contemplates revenge. Jasmine, at the same time, prioritizes self-care.

After that, Jamal, Monse, and Ruby help Cesar with a grim task in between an emotional day that sees relationships change and also secrets divulged as well as decisions made.

Just after a wild night, Jamal tries to wake with a fuzzy memory, and later, Monse jumps to the wrong conclusion about Cesar, as well as Ruby makes a decision in order to get something off his chest.

With the prom fast approaching, Jamal finds the perfect theme as well as Ruby stresses over searching for the perfect date. After that, Abuelita fesses up.

Later, when Jamal tries to find who is following him and the prom of Ruby preparations go awry, the friends come together for a final celebration.

The fourth season of the series On My Block includes a total of ten episodes. It was written by Lauren lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Sonia Kharkar, Jamie Uyeshiro, Adam Starks, and Vivian Huang.

It was directed by Lauren lungerich, Paula Garces, Alexi Gonzalez, Arlyn Richardson, Jeremy Haft, Valerie Finkel, and Eli Gonda. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

