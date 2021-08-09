Shawn Mendes Is Now 23 – Camila Cabello Wishes Him With A Post On Social Media

Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer and songwriter. He was born on 8th August 1998 in Pickering, Ontario, Canada.

Shawn Mendes is in a relationship with a popular singer Camila Cabello. Shawn Mendes just turned 23. On his birthday, Camila Cabello wishes him with love.

Shawn Mendes rang in his 23rd birthday at a party in New York City. Camila Cabello shared wishes to Shawn Mendes via Instagram post.

She shared a photo of herself with Shawn Mendes on an Instagram. Shawn Mendes celebrated his 23rd birthday party with her girlfriend Camila Cabello in New York City.

According to People Magazine, Shawn Mendes’s birthday was held at the Little Sister Lounge in the East Village neighbourhood of New York City.

Shawn Mendes later shared a video of his birthday party. It includes a friend lifting him above his head during the dance on the floor.

He also posted some photos of himself on the balcony on his birthday. Shawn Mendes shared a photo with – 23 – in the caption.

According to some news, Maybe, Shawn Mendes’s next single, titled Summer of Love will arrive on the next weekend.

Shawn Mendes has received an American Music Award, BBC Radio 1’s Teen Award, Beano Award, Billboard Live Music Award, BMI London Award, BMI Pop Award, BreakTudo Award, Canadian Radio Music Award, Capricho Award, E! People’s Choice Award, Gaon Chart Music Award, Global Award, Japan Gold Disc Award, Teen Choice Award, Telehit Award, and many more.

Shawn Mendes’s girlfriend Camila Cabello is a Cuban-born American singer. She is a singer, songwriter, and an actress. Camila Cabello was born on 3rd March 1997 in Cojimar, Havana, Cuba.

Camila Cabello is a pop and R&B singer. Her famous songs are Havana, Never Be the Same, Senorita, etc. Camila Cabello’s upcoming film is Cinderella. It is set to release on 3rd September 2021. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.