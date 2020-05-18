NU’EST show off their suave moves in ‘I’m In Trouble’ choreography video

NU’EST has dropped their choreography video for “I am In Bother“.

The video reveals the members dressed in their informal put on, however even once they’re not dressed in their stage outfits, the members look superb doing the choreography.

“I am In Bother” is the title observe off their eighth mini-album ‘The Nocturne.’ The tune is a glossy, bass-driven dance observe rounded out by the members’ trademark refined vocal sound. The lyrics cope with admitting that somebody you’re drawn to is driving you loopy, however you wish to preserve it a secret from your self.

Try the video above.