Nomadland Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Extramovies

The American film Nomadland was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Extramovies. The illegal piracy website Extramovies is best known for its massive collection of Hollywood movies and web series.

The film Nomadland was leaked on the release date by the illegal piracy website. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Full Movie Download High-Quality Leaked

Nomadland is a drama film. The film Nomadland is based on a non-fiction book titled Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder.

The film Nomadland follows the story of a woman. At the age of 60, a woman lost everything she has in the great recession.

She goes on the journey to the American West. She is living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

The film Nomadland was directed by Chloe Zhao. Chloe Zhao also did the screenplay of the film Nomadland.

It was produced by Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, and Chloe Zhao.

Ludovico Einaudi gave the music in the film Nomadland. Joshua James Richards completed the film Nomadland, and it was edited by Chloe Zhao.

The film Nomadland was made under Highwayman Films, Hear-Say Productions, and Cor Cordium Production. Searchlight Pictures distributed the film Nomadland.

Let’s see the release date of the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Release Date:

The film Nomadland was released on 11th September 2020 in Venice. It was released on 19th February 2021 in the United States.

The budget of the film Nomadland was 5 Million USD. The box office has collected 14.4 Million USD.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The film Nomadland has received 7.4 out of 10. If we get any updates about the film Nomadland, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Cast:

Find the cast of the film Nomadland below.

Angela Reyes as Angela Annette Webb as Annette Bob Wells as Bob Brandy Wilder as Brandy Bryce Bedsworth as Bryce Carl R. Hughes as Carl Carol Anne Hodge as Carol Charlene Swankie as Swankie David Strathairn as Dave Derek Endres as Derek Derrick Janis as Victor Donnie Miller as Donnie Douglas G. Soul as Doug Forrest Bault as Forrest Frances McDormand as Fern Gay DeForest as Gay Greg Barber as Greg Karie Lynn McDermott Wilder as Karie Linda May as Linda Makenzie Etcheverry as Makenzie Matt Sfaelos as Noodle Merle Redwing as Merle Paige Dean as Paige Patricia Grier as Patty Paul Winer as Paul Peter Spears as Peter Rachel Bannon as Rachel Ronald O. Zimmerman as Ron Roxanne Bay as Roxy Ryan Aquino as Ryan Saunne Carlson as Saunne Sherita Deni Coker as Deni Tay Strathairn as James Teresa Buchanan as Teresa

Let’s see the trailer of the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Nomadland below. It was released on 14th December 2020 by Searchlight Pictures.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.