Nomadland Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Extramovies

By
James Ashley
-
Nomadland

Nomadland Full Movie Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Extramovies

The American film Nomadland was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Extramovies. The illegal piracy website Extramovies is best known for its massive collection of Hollywood movies and web series.

The film Nomadland was leaked on the release date by the illegal piracy website. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Full Movie Download High-Quality Leaked

Nomadland is a drama film. The film Nomadland is based on a non-fiction book titled Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder.

The film Nomadland follows the story of a woman. At the age of 60, a woman lost everything she has in the great recession.

She goes on the journey to the American West. She is living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

The film Nomadland was directed by Chloe Zhao. Chloe Zhao also did the screenplay of the film Nomadland.

It was produced by Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, and Chloe Zhao.

Ludovico Einaudi gave the music in the film Nomadland. Joshua James Richards completed the film Nomadland, and it was edited by Chloe Zhao.

The film Nomadland was made under Highwayman Films, Hear-Say Productions, and Cor Cordium Production. Searchlight Pictures distributed the film Nomadland.

READ  Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: Bablu Bhaiya of Mirzapur

Let’s see the release date of the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Release Date:

The film Nomadland was released on 11th September 2020 in Venice. It was released on 19th February 2021 in the United States.

The budget of the film Nomadland was 5 Million USD. The box office has collected 14.4 Million USD.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The film Nomadland has received 7.4 out of 10. If we get any updates about the film Nomadland, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Cast:

Find the cast of the film Nomadland below.

  1. Angela Reyes as Angela
  2. Annette Webb as Annette
  3. Bob Wells as Bob
  4. Brandy Wilder as Brandy
  5. Bryce Bedsworth as Bryce
  6. Carl R. Hughes as Carl
  7. Carol Anne Hodge as Carol
  8. Charlene Swankie as Swankie
  9. David Strathairn as Dave
  10. Derek Endres as Derek
  11. Derrick Janis as Victor
  12. Donnie Miller as Donnie
  13. Douglas G. Soul as Doug
  14. Forrest Bault as Forrest
  15. Frances McDormand as Fern
  16. Gay DeForest as Gay
  17. Greg Barber as Greg
  18. Karie Lynn McDermott Wilder as Karie
  19. Linda May as Linda
  20. Makenzie Etcheverry as Makenzie
  21. Matt Sfaelos as Noodle
  22. Merle Redwing as Merle
  23. Paige Dean as Paige
  24. Patricia Grier as Patty
  25. Paul Winer as Paul
  26. Peter Spears as Peter
  27. Rachel Bannon as Rachel
  28. Ronald O. Zimmerman as Ron
  29. Roxanne Bay as Roxy
  30. Ryan Aquino as Ryan
  31. Saunne Carlson as Saunne
  32. Sherita Deni Coker as Deni
  33. Tay Strathairn as James
  34. Teresa Buchanan as Teresa
READ  Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Release Date, Cast, and the Latest Update

Let’s see the trailer of the film Nomadland.

Nomadland Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Nomadland below. It was released on 14th December 2020 by Searchlight Pictures.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here