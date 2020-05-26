NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 For Programmer Vacancies at nielit.gov.in:

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Chandigarh is declaring its latest NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020. The official notification nielit.gov.in is offering a Programmer and many more vacancies. The formal announcement contains all the details available at the official NIELIT portal.

Other posts include Data Entry Operator, Programmer, Programmer Assistant, Consultant – System Expert, Junior Consultant, and much more. For all these vacancies the NIELIT Chandigarh is inviting interested applicants to apply.

The essential qualification criteria for these vacancies are available below. Read all these details first and then eligible applicants may apply for their relevant posts. They are advised to complete various application procedures before the last date.

To know more about the NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020, visit the official portal nielit.gov.in and get details from the official notification.

NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: Various Vacancies

Name Wise Vacancies:

Data Entry Operator

Programmer

Programmer Assistant ‘B’

Hardware Assistant ‘B’

Hardware Assistant ‘A’

Consultant (System Expert)

Senior Consultant (Data Center Experts)

Consultant (Network/Security Expert)

Consultant

Junior Consultant

Required Educational Qualification:

Data Entry Operator:

Minimum 10 + 2 with 50% marks through a recognized institute/ board. Along with that, NIELIT-CCC-IT-O Level or MAT-O Level course is essential. Also, candidates should have a typing speed of 30 WPM in the English

Minimum 10 + 2 with 50% marks through a recognized institute/ board. Along with that, NIELIT-CCC-IT-O Level or MAT-O Level course is essential. Also, candidates should have a typing speed of 30 WPM in the English Programmer:

E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics and Communication or MCA/ DOEACC ‘B’ Level or B.E/ B.Tech in other relevant fields of study from a recognized institute/ university. Candidates with Master Degree in Science/ Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics/ Operations Research along with DOEACC ‘A’ level course may apply.

E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics and Communication or MCA/ DOEACC ‘B’ Level or B.E/ B.Tech in other relevant fields of study from a recognized institute/ university. Candidates with Master Degree in Science/ Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Statistics/ Operations Research along with DOEACC ‘A’ level course may apply. Programmer Assistant ‘B’:

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ IT/ Electronics and Communication or should have Bachelor Degree in Science/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Statistics/ Economics etc. For Diploma and Degree, candidates should have a minimum of 50% of marks.

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ IT/ Electronics and Communication or should have Bachelor Degree in Science/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Statistics/ Economics etc. For Diploma and Degree, candidates should have a minimum of 50% of marks. Hardware Assistant ‘B’:

E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication or Bachelor Degree in any relevant field along with NIELIT CHM-A Level/ CCNA/ MCSE with minimum 50% Marks.

E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics and Communication or Bachelor Degree in any relevant field along with NIELIT CHM-A Level/ CCNA/ MCSE with minimum 50% Marks. Hardware Assistant ‘A’:

Same as above Assistant ‘B’ post, along with that, a Master’s Degree in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics and Communications is also preferred.

Same as above Assistant ‘B’ post, along with that, a Master’s Degree in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics and Communications is also preferred. Senior Consultant:

E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT is required also M.E/ M.Tech in same subjects with DOEACC ‘B’ level is necessary.

E./ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT is required also M.E/ M.Tech in same subjects with DOEACC ‘B’ level is necessary. Consultant-System Expert:

E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT, as well as Masters in the relevant field of study, form a recognized institute or university along with DOEACC ‘B’ Level certificate.

E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Electronics/ IT, as well as Masters in the relevant field of study, form a recognized institute or university along with DOEACC ‘B’ Level certificate. Consultant:

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech in the relevant field of study with minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute is essential along with that those who have completed their MCA/ M.Sc from the related areas is also

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech in the relevant field of study with minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute is essential along with that those who have completed their MCA/ M.Sc from the related areas is also For more post wise qualification details, refer to the official NIELIT Chandigarh portal nielit.gov.in and get details.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be below 35 years to apply for any of the vacancies mentioned above. Candidates belonging to various reserved categories will get age relaxation into their upper age limit. To know more about various category wise age relaxation years, refer to the official notification nielit.gov.in and get details.

Registration Fees:

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to pay the registration fees. Some prices are different as per various categories. Some category wise amounts are below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 600/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD Candidates: 300/- rupees

Selection Procedures:

The NIELIT officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select the most eligible candidates. There will be a Written Test followed by Personal Interview, Document Verification, Medical Test, etc. procedures.

First of all, there will be a written test which is Primary selection procedures hence all the applicants need to appear in it. For this test, the official portal nielit.gov.in will release essential details including Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card, Schedule and so on.

As the written exam is over, selected candidates will have to appear for final selection procedures. At last, finally selected candidates will get their jobs into the NIELIT Chandigarh as per their posts.

NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Based on the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Chandigarh’s current pay scale, candidates will receive their salary. There are different class/ grade-wise salaries with particular Grade Pay added to employees’ salaries.

Here are several posts’ Pay Scale below:

Data Entry Operator: 16,468/- rupees Per month

Programmer: 24,962/- to 30,000/- rupees Per Month

Programmer Assistant ‘B’: 21,634/- to 26,400/- rupees Per month

Hardware Assistant ‘B’: 21,634/- to 26,400/- rupees Per month

Hardware Assistant ‘A’: 16,641/- to 20,400/- rupees Per month

Consultant (System Expert): Up to 7 lakhs Per annum

Senior Consultant (Data Center Experts): Up to 10 lakhs Per annum

Consultant (Network/Security Expert): Up to 7 Lakhs Per annum

Consultant: 75,000/- rupees Per month

Junior Consultant: 42,900/- rupees Per month

Steps To Apply For NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020:

For applying online, First of all, visit the NIELIT official portal, e., nielit.gov.in On the Home Page, Go to the “Recruitment” Section. Click on that link. Various latest notifications are available here. Search for this recruitment notification, download it. Read all the guidelines from it. Go to Apply Online link. Select your choices’ post. Start filling the form. Enter all mentioned education, personal details. Also, complete payment details and save the Challan/ Receipt of fees. Complete all procedures before the last

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Applying Online: 19th May 2020

Closing Date for Applying Online: 9th June 2020

Check Here Official NIELIT Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 Notification

Download Official Notification

Apply Online

Official Site: www.nielit.gov.in