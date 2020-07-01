Nickelodeon relanza ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ con Seth Rogen

Nickelodeon wants to relaunch the popular “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” saga with an animated film in which Seth Rogen will be involved as producer.

Nickelodeon detailed this Tuesday in a statement that Jeff Rowe, who has his directorial debut pending in the animated film “Connected”, will be the director of this new adventure of the most famous turtles in cinema.

Brendan O’Brien, whose career includes the comedies “Neighbors” (2014), “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016) and “The House” (2017), will be in charge of the script.

Nickelodeon’s idea is to release this movie on the big screen with Paramount taking care of global distribution.

“Adding the genius of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver (all of them producers on this project) to the humor and action that were already an integral part of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ is going to make this a reinvention of another level. of the saga, ”said Brian Robbins, who is the president of children’s and family content at ViacomCBS (owner of Nickelodeon).

The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic stories, which were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, hit theaters six times.

The last two films were “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (2014) and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (2016), both produced by Michael Bay (“Armageddon”, 1998), starring Megan Fox and Will Arnett. , and made combining real action and digital effects.

The first one had a good result at the box office with $ 485 million in revenue, but the second was a failure with only $ 245 million in revenue, according to data from the specialized portal Box Office Mojo.

Until now, “TMNT” (2007) was the only installment that had fully bet on animation in this saga about four mutant turtle-shaped superheroes and with the names of four Renaissance figures: Leonardo, Rafael, Michelangelo (by Miguel Ángel ) and Donatello.