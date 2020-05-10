New Reports Allege Bitmain Street Brawl Was Overstated

We lately reported that Bitmain’s CFO, Luyao Liu, was arrested after allegedly partaking in a mob assault in Beijing. Latest updates recommend, nonetheless, that this was not the case.

On the time, sources claimed that the assault was on the corporate’s ousted co-founder, Micree Zhan. Native reviews recommend that Liu was taken away by police after robbing Zhan of a enterprise license meant for the mining large’s principal subsidiary, Bitmain Beijing.

What Actually Occurred In response to CaiXin Information

In response to CaiXin information:

“In response to Caixin reviews, the social gathering was Bitmain’s chief monetary officer and authorized consultant, Liu Luyao, and others. He was entrusted by the founding father of Bitmain, Wu Jihan, to return to the scene; the opposite social gathering was co-founder, Micree Zhan, who was expelled from the corporate, and his two legal professionals.”

Enterprise scene: no mobs had been concerned

The Haidian District Market Supervision Administration mentioned of their discover:

“In response to the choice of the Beijing Judicial Administration, it’s at the moment essential to difficulty a enterprise license to the corporate’s registered authorized consultant and to return the (earlier) enterprise license inside a time restrict.”

When the enterprise license was to be handed over to Zhan, folks from Bitmain rapidly took it from him. A Caixin reporter heard Liu Luyao saying:

“The enterprise license belongs to the corporate’s property, how can it’s given to a person?”

Media reviews on the time claimed that Liu Luyao was arrested by the police. Bitmain responded that this was nothing greater than a rumor, nonetheless. Reporting from Caixin alleges that each one events are cooperating with the police.