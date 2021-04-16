New Amsterdam Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

The series New Amsterdam includes medical drama. Three seasons of the series New Amsterdam are already released and the fourth one is coming soon.

We can expect New Amsterdam Season 4 somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

New Amsterdam Season 4:

The series New Amsterdam features the story of Dr. Max Goodwin. He wants to provide exceptional care to the patients as he becomes the medical director of a public hospital. It was one of the oldest public hospitals in the United States.

The storyline of New Amsterdam Season 4 is not revealed yet but we expect that the story of New Amsterdam Season 3 will be continued in Season 4.

Maybe the cast of New Amsterdam Season 3 will repeat in New Amsterdam Season 4. Let’s discuss about the cast of New Amsterdam Season 4.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Cast:

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Maximus “Max” Goodwin Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds Tyler Labine as Dr. Ignatius “Iggy” Frome Ana Villafane as Dr. Valentina Castro Zabryna Guevara as Dora Alejandro Hernandez as Nurse Casey Acosta Lisa O’Hare as Georgia Goodwin Mike Doyle as Martin Mclntyre Nana Mensah as Dr. Kenmai Candelario JJ Feild as Dr. Zach Ligon Stacey Raymond as EMT Whitaker Christine Chang as Dr. Agnes Kao Megan Byrne as Gladys Debra Monk as Karen Brantley Em Grosland as ED Nurse Brunsteller Margot Bingham as Evie Ron Rifkin as Dr. Peter Fulton Dierde Friel as Ella Christopher Cassarino as Dr. Ed Nottingham Shukura as Raina Lizzy Declement as Jemma Vandit Bhatt as Rohan Anthony Ruiz as Janitor Miguel Vanessa Kai as Dr. Suzanne Izuka

David Schulner created the series New Amsterdam and it is based on the book named Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer.

Graham Norris, Eric Manheimer, David Declerque, and Mark A. Baker produced the series New Amsterdam. Peter Horton, David Schulner, Kate Dennis, David Foster, Michael Slovis, Shaun Cassidy, and Aaron Ginsburg were the executive producers of the series New Amsterdam.

The series New Amsterdam was shot in the New York City. Stuart Dryburgh and Andrew Voegeli did the cinematography of the series New Amsterdam. There was a single-camera setup for the series New Amsterdam.

The length of each episode of the series New Amsterdam is around 43 minutes. The series New Amsterdam was made under Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah, and Universal Television.

NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series New Amsterdam. The series New Amsterdam Season 1 was released on 25 September 2018, Season 2 was released on 24th September 2019, and Season 3 was released on 2nd March 2021.

New Amsterdam Season 1 consists of 22 episodes and Season 2 consists of 18 episodes. We can expect around the same for New Amsterdam Season 4. Till now, Seven episodes were released of New Amsterdam Season 3. Maybe it will also include around 16-20 episodes.

Let’s watch the first five minutes of the series New Amsterdam Season 3.

