One of Us Is Lying Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

One of Us Is Lying is an upcoming American television series. The series One of Us Is Lying includes crime, drama, and young adult mystery.

We expect that the series One of Us Is Lying will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s get all the details about the upcoming series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying:

One of Us Is Lying is a crime and drama tv series. The series One of Us Is Lying will soon arrive on Peacock.

The series One of Us Is Lying is based on a young adult novel titled One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus. In the series One of Us Is Lying, a brain, a princess, an athlete, a basket case, and a criminal walk into detention, but only a brain, a princess, an athlete, and a criminal make it out alive.

The series One of Us Is Lying was written by Erica Saleh and directed by Jennifer Morrison. It stars Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, and Annalisa Cochrane.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the series One of Us Is Lying. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the upcoming series One of Us Is Lying, we will add it here.

The series One of Us Is Lying was executively produced by John Sacchi, Erica Saleh, Matt Groesch, Dario Madrona, and Jennifer Morrison. The series One of Us Is Lying was shot in New Zealand.

The running time of each episode of the series One of Us Is Lying will be around 60 minutes. The series One of Us Is Lying was made under Universal Content Productions and 5 More Minutes Productions.

In the series One of Us Is Lying, there are five students at Bayview High, including Simon, Bronwyn, Nate, Cooper, and Addy. They are given detention.

Simon is known for starting an online gossip group along with his friend Janae in order to snitch on his classmates. Simon suffers a sudden as well as a fatal allergic reaction.

The remaining four students had some reasons to kill Simon, along with individual motives. It is determined his death was not an accident; it was found in an investigation.

If we get any other update about the series One of Us Is Lying, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s get all the details about the cast of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Cast:

Find the cast of the series One of Us Is Lying below.

Mark McKenna as Simon Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn Annalisa Cochrane as Addy Jessica McLeod as Janae Melissa Collazo as Maeve Karim Diane as Kris Miles J. Harvey as Lucas Sara Thompson as Vanessa Cooper van Grootel as Nate Chibuikem Uche as Cooper Barrett Carnahan as Jake Martin Bobb-Semple as Evan George Ferrier as TJ Zenia Marshall as Keely

Is One of Us Is Lying Arriving on Netflix?

No, the series One of Us Is Lying is not arriving on the popular OTT platform Netflix. It will arrive on Peacock.

We expect that the series One of Us Is Lying will soon arrive on Netflix after its release. It will be confirmed after the release of the series One of Us Is Lying.

Maybe the series One of Us Is Lying will make its own way to the popular OTT platform Netflix. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s see what happens next. Let’s talk about the release date of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Release Date:

The series One of Us Is Lying is set to premiere on 7th October 2021 in Peacock. The filming of the pilot of the series One of Us Is Lying was started on 2nd November 2019 in Vancouver.

It was completed on 20th November. The remaining episodes started filming on 10th May 2021 in New Zealand with expectations to complete after five months on 25th October.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the series One of Us Is Lying.

One of Us Is Lying Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the series One of Us Is Lying below. It was released on 14th September 2021 by Peacock. Let’s watch it.

