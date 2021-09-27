Silent Witness Season 24 Episode 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Silent Witness is a British drama tv series. It is full of crime, drama, and mystery. The series Silent Witness has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Let’s get all the details about the series Silent Witness Season 24.

Silent Witness Season 24:

The series Silent Witness includes crimes through the eyes of a team of forensic pathologists as well as forensic scientists.

Nigel McCrery created the series Silent Witness. The series Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox, Tom Ward, and William Gaminara.

The running time of each episode of the series Silent Witness ranges around 60 minutes. The series Silent Witness was made under BBC Studios Drama Productions. BBC Studios distributed the series Silent Witness.

The series Silent Witness has received a great response from the audience. There is no update about the series Silent Witness Season 25. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Let’s see the cast of the series Silent Witness Season 24.

Silent Witness Season 24 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Silent Witness Season 24 below.

Emilia Fox as Nikki Alexander David Caves as Jack Hodgson Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain Jason Wong as Adam Yuen Genesis Lynea as Simone Tyler

Let’s see the release date of the eighth episode of the series Silent Witness Season 24.

Silent Witness Season 24 Episode 8 Release Date:

The series Silent Witness Season 24 Episode 8 titled Brother’s Keeper – Part 2 will be released on 27th September 2021. The ninth episode titled Matters of Life and Death – Part-1 will be released on 28th September 2021.

The first episode was released on 6th September 2021. The series Silent Witness Season 24 is currently airing on BBC One. If we get any other update about the release date of the series Silent Witness Season 24, we will add it here.

Let’s see the review of the seventh episode of the series Silent Witness.

Silent Witness Season 24 Episode 7 Review:

The series Silent Witness Season 24 includes a total of ten episodes titled Redemption – Part 1 – Part 2, Bad Love – Part 1 – Part 2, Reputations – Part 1 – Part 2, Brother’s Keeper – Part 1 – Part 2, and Matters of Life and Death – Part 1 – Part 2.

In the series Silent Witness Season 24 Episode 7, we have seen that DNA evidence suggests the impossible at the time when it implicates a patient who was under anaesthetic at the time of the murdering.

With their suspect in a coma as well as an attacker seemingly at large in the hospital, Nikki calls on the expertise of Adam in order to help solve the case.

In the next episode, we will see that the murder of a promising boxer draws Nikki as well as Jack into the world of underground boxing.

At the same time, Ryan, who is the brother of Jack, is released from prison. And after that, Nikki, Simone, and Jack investigate another death connected to the underground boxing ring.

The loyalty of Jack is tested at the time when he fears Ryan has put Cara in danger. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Silent Witness Season 24 was written by Lena Rae, Susan Everett, Pete Hambly, Marteinn Thorisson, and Michael Crompton. It was directed by Gordon Anderson, Delyth Thomas, Paulette Randall, and Lawrence Till.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Silent Witness Season 24.

Silent Witness Season 24 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Silent Witness Season 24 below. It was released by BBC Trailers on 26th August 2021. Let’s what it.

Check out this website frequently to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.