Netizens excited for the upcoming May battle of the charts as IU x SUGA and Bolbbalgan4 x Baekhyun prepare to release collaboration songs

Netizens are excited for the upcoming May songs by arguably the prime chart-topping artists in Korea.

With IU and Suga getting ready to release their collaboration track “8” on May sixth and Bolbbalgan4 and EXO’s Baekhyun slated to work collectively on a track titled “Butterfly and Cat”, followers are excited to see each songs come out round the identical time. On condition that the two songs might be launched by members from BTS and EXO, netizens are excited for the final battle of the charts and are expressing healthful help for all the artists, stating:

“The mixture of Bol4 and Baekhyun goes to be insane.”

“That is going to be a struggle between ARMYs and EXO-L’s.”

“There are going to be so many good songs to pay attention to in May.”

“Wow the charts are going to be loopy. Is IU x Suga going to win? Or Baekhyun x Bol4?”

“I am an ARMY however I’m trying ahead to Bol4 and Baekhyun’s track a lot.”

Are you excited for the releases popping out in May?