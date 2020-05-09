NEWS

Netizens aren’t buying Yoochun’s tears while talking about his scandals in a preview for ‘Rumor Has It’

Yoochun will likely be showing on Channel A‘s ‘Rumor Has It’

The previous idol was seen crying in a teaser for the upcoming episode. That is Yoochun’s first public look after his controversial press convention in which he lied about taking medication. He said: “It was exhausting. I remorse it. It was a scenario the place I could not decide what was occurring.” He talked about how he felt how valuable his household, buddies, and followers have been by this example. Yoochun cried as he continues to say how a lot he regretted every little thing. 

Sadly, Yoochun’s assertion was met with extra adverse reactions from netizens who said: 

“Yoochun ought to get this yr’s performing daesang prize for these tears.”
“That is pathetic.”

“I suppose he wants cash. I can not imagine it.” 

“He has actually hit all-time low. I’d’ve by no means imagined seeing a TVXQ member crying on some gossip rumor present.”

Yoochun’s tell-all interview will likely be aired on Could 11. 

