Neil Young denounces the Trump campaign for using his songs

Rock legend Neil Young filed a complaint in a New York court against Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for using his songs at his political rallies without the artist’s permission.

The complaint, published on Young’s website on Tuesday, alleges that the Trump campaign did not have the proper license to play his songs “Rockin ‘in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” at a rally on June 20 in Tulsa (Oklahoma).

“The complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights or opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate they choose,” said the text of the complaint read on Young’s page.

“However, the whistleblower cannot remain clear-minded if he allows his music to be used as the main theme for a divisive and anti-American campaign of ignorance and hatred,” he added.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in the courts of the southern district of New York, located in Manhattan, as confirmed by Young’s lawyer to the local media.

Trump has used Young’s music for years, including his 2016 election campaign, the complaint said. He used one of his hymns for the first time after announcing his candidacy for the presidency at an event in 2015 at the Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The complaint requests damages payments of between $ 750 and $ 150,000 for each copyright infringement of the Trump campaign.

Young recently criticized the use of one of his songs at a controversial Mount Rushmore event to celebrate US independence attended by the president. “I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux and this does NOT seem right to me,” he said on Twitter last month.

Mount Rushmore is located in South Dakota, and the faces of four American presidents are sculpted on its slope, despite the fact that the area in which it is located is part of the sacred lands for a dozen indigenous tribes in the United States.