AIPMT Result 2020 Available NEET 2020 Result Online at aipmt.nic.in

NEET Result 2020 Available to download at www.aipmt.nic.in:

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to declare the notification of the NEET Result 2020 on the official site at www.aipmt.nic.in. The CBSE board conduct the NEET 2 in the various centers in all over the India. There were thousands of candidates have applied for the NEET 2 for getting the admission in the government colleges for the MBBS, BDS courses. The NEET Result examination will conduct on the 24th of July 2020. Now it releases the Result on the official site. So the candidates who applied for this can download their AIPMT Result from the official site.

NEET Result 2020:

The NEET is popularly known as the National Eligibility Entrance Test. It is the entrance test which conducts by the Central Government. The NEET also is known as the AIPMT means that All India Pre Medical Test. The primary purpose of conducting the NEET is to get admission in the course of MBBS and BDS in the government medical college. Every year, the CBSE Board conduct the NEET examination for the students who complete their 12th science from the recognized board. Now it declares the notification of the NEET Result.

NEET Result 2020 at www.aipmt.nic.in:

Candidates who applied for the second phase for NEET they can download their Result from the official site at www.aipmt.nic.in. The AIPMT Result was available on the official site from the 8th of July 2020. Students can download their Result through Registration number and Date of Birth. The AIPMT Result contains some necessary information like Participant Name, Roll Number, Category, Last Name, Sub-Category, Signature, Photograph, Date of Birth, Exam Date, and Time. It is the required document for the seating in an examination hall.

AIPMT Result 2020:

The NEET Result question paper comes from Physics, Chemistry, and Zoology. The question paper will contain a total of 180 marks. Question Paper conducted in the two languages like Hindi and English. The candidates can download their AIPMT Result from the official site at www.aipmt.nic.in. The Examination will perform on the 24th of July 2020. Students who qualified in the NEET Result will get ranks as the nation wise and state wise. Then the student will call for the counseling process. NEET Result 2020 will declare the combined result on the 17th of August 2020.

Name of the Board: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Name of the Exam: NEET Result Exam 2020

Result Availability Date: 8 th July 2020

July 2020 NEET ResultExam Date: 24 th July 2020

July 2020 Post Category: NEET Result 2020

Steps to download AIPMT NEET Result 2020?:

Candidates who want to download the AIPMT Result they first visit the official site at www.aipmt.nic.in. Then search the link and click on that. Then enter your registration number and Date of birth. Now download student admits card and takes a print out for further use.

NEET AIPMT Result 2020

Official site: www.aipmt.nic.in