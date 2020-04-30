NEWS

NCT Dream top iTunes album charts in 49 countries with ‘Reload’

April 30, 2020
Cheena Khanna
NCT Dream have topped iTunes album charts in a complete of 49 completely different countries, with the discharge of their new mini album ‘Reload‘ on April 29!

Based on SM Leisure on April 30, NCT Dream’s ‘Reload’ has topped iTunes album charts in countries together with america, Canada, Mexico, Vietnam, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Australia, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, New Zealand, Norway, Plans, and extra shortly after launch. 

Moreover, ‘Reload’ additionally took up the #1 spot on Chinese language music chart ‘QQ Music‘ in digital album gross sales, demonstrating international followers’ love for NCT Dream! In the meantime, NCT Dream might be unveiling numerous ‘NCT Dream – The Stage‘ performances through YouTube and By no means TV on April 30.

Cheena Khanna

