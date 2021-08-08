Navarasa Web Series Download in HD Leaked by Isaimini

Navarasa is an Indian web series.

Navarasa is an anthology television series. The series Navarasa got a very positive response from the audience.

The series Navarasa is full of drama. The series Navarasa has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. There are a total of nine episodes in the series Navarasa, and each episode includes a different emotion such as compassion, courage, anger, fear, wonder, love, disgust, peace, and laughter.

Manirathnam created the series Navarasa. It was written by Pattukottai Prabakar, Selvaa, Madhan Karky, Someetharan, and Arpita Chatterjee.

Priyadarshan, Vasanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Arvind, Sarjun KM, Karthick Naren, and Rathindran R. Prasad directed the series Navarasa.

No announcement has been made for the second season of the series Navarasa. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan produced the series Navarasa. The series Navarasa was made under Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies.

The series Navarasa includes a total of nine episodes titled Edhiri, Summer of ’92, Project Agni, Payasam, Peace, Roudhram, Inmai, Thunintha Pin, and Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series Navarasa.

Navarasa Cast:

See the cast of the series Navarasa below.

Suriya as Kamal Arvind Swami as Vishnu aka Vish Vijay Sethupathi as Dheena Riythvika as Anbu Rohini as Vaalambaal Prayaga Martin as Nethra Prasanna as Krishna Bobby Simha as Nillava Ashok Selvan as Varun Siddarth as Farooq aka Djinn Atharvaa as Vetri Gautham Vasudev Menon as LTTE local leader Parvathy Thiruvothu as Waheeda Revathi Anjali as Muthulakshmi Naga Shaurya Satish Kumar Yoe Parey Prakash Raj Sananth Sree Raam as Arul Shamna Kasim Lakshmi Yogi Babu as Velusamy Aditi Balan as Bhagyam Delhi Ganesh as Saamanaadhu Ramya Nambeesan as Lakshmi Kishore as Naxalite Leader

Let’s see the release date of the series Navarasa.

Navarasa Release Date:

The series Navarasa was recently released on 6th August 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. All episodes of the series Navarasa were released on the same day of the release on the OTT platform Netflix.

The shooting of the series Navarasa was started in October 2020. There are a total of ten soundtracks in the series Navarasa.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Navarasa.

Navarasa Trailer:

See the official trailer of the series Navarasa below. It was released by Netflix India on 27th July 2021. Let’s watch it.

