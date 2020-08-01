NASA receives more than 12,000 requests to go to the Moon and Mars

NASA



NASA has received more than 12,000 applications for its next generation of astronauts, the space agency announced this week. NASA calls this group of astronauts the “Artemis generation” since those selected will be on active duty in the period when NASA plans to send humans to the Moon in 2024.

Requests came throughout March from every state in the United States. It will take NASA over a year to evaluate all resumes. The selection process includes interviews and medical tests for most of the candidates who qualify. NASA hopes to reveal the new generation of astronauts in mid-2021.

The strangest formations and objects found on Mars [fotos] To see photos

Although 12,000 is a massive figure, it is less than the 18,300 requests that came in as a result of NASA’s 2016 call. The space agency reduced the group to a dozen astronaut candidates in 2017.

“The next generation of Artemis astronauts will help us explore the Moon further and take us to the Red Planet,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

If NASA’s space exploration plans continue, they would bring the first woman and the next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024, while planning a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s.



Playing:

Watch this:

Journey to Mars: Who will take us first to the Planet …

4:30

