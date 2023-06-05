Mythic Quest Season 4 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need To Know

Many comedy dramas have been released over the years since OTT platforms have taken over the whole world of the entertainment industry. People always find it fascinating to binge-watch their favorite shows. Today, we will discuss the Mythic Quest television series that premiered on Apple TV+ on February 7, 2020.

Mythic Quest was initially released as Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. In addition to that, the show has also received positive response from the audience and critics. On top of that, Mythic Quest has also earned 7.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is a good sign for the renewal of the show.

If you like to binge-watch a comedy-drama series, then the Mythic Quest series can entertain you more than anything. This article will provide all the essential information about the Mythic Quest Season 4. Here we have added the release date, plot synopsis, a list of cast members, and trailer updates of Mythic Quest Season 4.

Mythic Quest Season 4 Release Date

Mythic Quest is a light-hearted American comedy-drama created and developed by famous American actors and screenwriters Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz.

As of now (May 2023), Mythic Quest runs three successful seasons on Apple TV+, and the fourth season is in the production phase. Since the showrunners and streaming platform Apple TV+ have announced the renewal of Mythic Quest Season 4, fans can’t keep calm to know the exact release date of the show.

However, the show makers have yet to reveal the exact release date for Mythic Quest Season 4. According to some sources, makers will drop the fourth season of Mythic Quest by the end of 2024. Let’s see when we get our beloved comedy-drama series, Mythic Quest Season 4.

Mythic Quest Series Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Follows

Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz, and Charlie Day’s comedy-drama series Mythic Quest revolve around the lead character, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), the creative director of a video game studio, Mythic Quest.



The plot follows Ian and his team, who struggle to find a title and story for their new expansion. Several characters enhance the show’s functionality and help each other by assisting.

As the story progresses, we see many characters, such as a game tester and monetization head, Rachel (Ashly Burch), David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), executive producer of Mythic Quest, Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi), and many others.

In a nutshell. The show has all the potential to be released for the following seasons, and hopefully, we will see the fourth season as soon as possible. Read the following sections for information about the cast members and the Mythic Quest Season 4 trailer release.

Mythic Quest Season 4 Cast Member

With the success of the previous three seasons, makers are now working on providing a fourth installment of the Mythic Quest series. Earlier, the showrunners have featured many versatile actors and actresses.

Several fans are also interested to know about the cast members of Mythic Quest Season 4. But unfortunately, no official information for the Mythic Quest Season 4 is available.

However, we have added a list of Mythic Quest Season 4 cast members below.

Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm

Ashly Burch as Rachel

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Imani Hakim as Dana Bryant

David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li

Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi

F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom

Naomi Ekperigin as Carol

Caitlin McGee as Sue Gorgon

John DiMaggio as Dan Williams

Aparna Nancherla as Michelle

Elisha Henig as Brendan

Austin Zajur as Travor

Craig Mazin as Lou

Derek Waters as Phil

Humphrey Ker as Paul

Mazin also portrays Sol Green

Ben Stillwell as Kai

Mort Burke as Anthony

Besides the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new talents in the fourth installment of the Mythic Quest series.

Mythic Quest Season 4 Episode Titles List

The creators have not announced the official list of Mythic Quest Season 4 episode titles.



Still, here we have provided a complete list of Mythic Quest Season 3 episode titles.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 01 – “Across The Universe”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 02 – “Partners”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 03 – “Crushing It”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 04 – “The Two Joes”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 05 – “Playpen”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 06 – “The 12 Hours of Christmas”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 07 – “Sarian”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 08 – “To Catch a Mouse”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 09 – “The Year of Phil”

Mythic Quest Season 3 Episode 10 – “Buffalo Chicken Pizza”

Where To Watch Mythic Quest Season 4?

Mythic Quest is the complete package of light-hearted comedy and drama. The plot follows a video game studio where a number of methods have been tried, tasted, and failed hilariously. Since the makers have blended comedy with emotions, fans eagerly await the Mythic Quest Season 4.

Imagine a world where you don't have to work with Ian. It's Mythic Quest. We're hiring! pic.twitter.com/7zpnxPCujS — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) January 6, 2023

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of Mythic Quest or recently discovered this masterpiece, head to the Apple TV+ channel and search for the Mythic Quest series.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Mythic Quest Season 4?

The official information must be made available for the Mythic Quest Season 4 episodes.

However, the number of episodes and runtime depend on the length of the storyline and concept of the show. We can still assume that ten or more episodes may release with Mythic Quest Season 4.

Mythic Quest Season 4 Makers Team

How can we conclude this blog post without mentioning the due credits to the official team members of the production unit? Without the maker’s team, Mythic Quest won’t get appreciation from all around the world.

Happy to hear that our competitors aren't getting along. We've been waiting for GrimPop's demise. pic.twitter.com/r7CxN3knfE — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) December 3, 2022

Mythic Quest was initially created and developed by famous screenwriters like Charles Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney. Interestingly, Rob McElhenney also played the role of our lead character, Ian Grimm.

Also, Steve Welch, Nina Pedrad, and Danny Pudi were the show’s directors. The executive production unit involved David Gordon Green, Jason Altman, Michael Rotenberg, etc. Mike Berluchhi also worked as the cinematographer of the Mythic Quest series.

Mythic Quest Season 4 Reviews

When a show or series returns more than often, you can imagine its popularity by looking at the audience’s behavior. On Rotten Tomatoes, Mythic Quest has gathered 94% approval.

Last year, on November 11, 2022, the showrunners released the third season of Mythic Quest, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth installment for the same. The show has received a positive response, and audiences are highly impatient for the forthcoming seasons of Mythic Quest.

FAQs

Will There Be A Season 4 of Mythic Quest?

The show makers have already confirmed the renewal of Mythic Quest for the fourth season, but the official release date is yet to be announced. According to some sources, makers will release the Mythic Quest Season 4 by the end of 2024.

How Many Seasons of Mythic Quest Are There?

As of now (May 2023), three seasons have been released on the Apple TV+ platform, and the fourth season will release by the end of 2024.

Is Mythic Quest Worth Watching?

Mythic Quest is undoubtedly one of the most hilarious and entertaining drama series. The chemistry among the characters and a roller-coaster ride of a video game studio will entertain you more than anything. If you plan to watch the Mythic Quest Series, head to the Apple TV+ and binge-watch all three seasons released so far.

Mythic Quest Season 4 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, makers have not released the official trailer for Mythic Quest Season 4.

However, you can check the trailer for the first season by clicking on the link above.

Bottom Lines

So that’s all you need to know about the Mythic Quest series and its upcoming fourth season. It’s fun to watch how Ian and the team cop with many troubles while releasing their game, Raven’s Banquet.

Even after more than six months, the makers have yet to say a word about the release date of Mythic Quest Season 4. We will update you with the latest information whenever the showrunners announce significant updates regarding the Mythic Quest Season 4.