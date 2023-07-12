Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Nowadays, Indian web series is booming internationally, and audiences like to binge-watch various romantic-comedy and action-drama series. A few weeks ago, on May 5, 2023, we received one of the most highly anticipated crime drama series, ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.’



The show, ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.’ was written by talented screenwriters such as Suarya Dey, Aman Mannan, Nandini Gupta, and Karan Vyas. With the release of the first season, the show gained so much love and appreciation from all over the globe. In addition, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 has earned 8.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, and its popularity is growing daily.

This article will give you all the information about Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2. We have highlighted the possible release dates, cast members list, and trailer updates regarding the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Release Date

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is one of the most appreciated Indian crime drama series. Since it was released on May 5, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar, the first installment, the audience wondered whether there would be another season for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

You are on the right page if you are also looking for the release date for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2. The showrunners have yet to reveal the official release date for the second season of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Diney+ Hotstar has recently released the first season of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on May 5, 2023. This crime-thriller drama revolves around Savitri, a.k.a. Rani Baa (Dimple Kapadia), her territory Rann Pradesh, and a self-made version of cocaine called, Flamingo.

Savitri’s character is portrayed as the boss lady who runs her empire from ‘Haveli.’ not only that, but she has also established an army of strong women called ‘Rani Cooperative.’ here, one thing you should know that Savitri’s past life is full of emotional turmoil and heartwrenching traumas.

Long story short, Savitri has also included her daughter, Shanta, and daughters-in-law, Bijlee and Kajal, to develop her drug business internationally. In the ending portion of Saas Bahu And Flamingo Season 1, Savitri announces that she will choose an heir, which sparkles the lightning among her children and daughters-in-law.

The plot can be released with one more Saas Bahu And Flamingo season. In the below sections, we have addressed complete information about the cast members and trailers for Saas Bahu And Flamingo Season 2.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Cast Member

As mentioned, the showrunners have not said a word about the renewal of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2; many fans eagerly await significant updates.

Furthermore, fans are also excited to see the same cast members with a lot of drama, suspense, and thriller in the second installment of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

We have added a list of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 cast members here. Below mentioned actors and actresses may return for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo season 2.

Dimple Kapadia as Savitri ‘Rani Baa’

Radhika Madan as Shanta

Angira Dhar as Kajal

Isha Talwar as Bijlee

Varun Mitra as Kapil

Naseeruddin Shah as Saheb-ji

Deepak Dobriyal as Aagyo Dao ‘Monk’

Ashish Verma as Harish

Monica Dogra as DJ Naina

Sandeep Sharma as Bhola

Priyasha Bhardwaj as Young Savitri

Udit Arora as Dhiman

Rohan Singh as Birsa

Jimit Trivedi as Proshun Jain

Sarika Singh as Shefu Jain

Mark Bennington as Donze

Vipin Sharma as Dil Samson

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Episode Titles

The show makers have yet to confirm the renewal for the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2, and the episodes for the second season are also unavailable.

However, we have added a complete list of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 episode titles.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 01 – “Homecoming”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 02 – “Lifting The Veil”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 03 – “Genesis”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 04 – “The Remains of Day”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 05 – “The Enemy Within”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 06 – “Bittersweet Bye-Bye”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 07 – “The Day Music Died”

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1 Episode 08 – “Resurrection”

Where To Watch Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2?

Homi Adjania’s latest release, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, is the complete package of crime, action, and thriller. As the storyline concentrates on violence, gunfires, drugs, and sex, many audiences are curious about the show’s future.

However, if you haven’t watched the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1, you can stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2?

Unfortunately, creators have yet to work on producing the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo series for the upcoming seasons. The team members haven’t disclosed the official release date and number of episodes either.



Still, as per the recent release, eight episodes will likely be released in the second season of the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo series.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Makers Team

We have seen the release date status, a brief overview, the cast members list, and Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 availability. Now let’s learn about the show maker’s team, who have worked so extensively that the series receives tons of love and respect from the audience.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is one of the most popular Indian crime dramas released in Hindi. Homi Adajania created and directed the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1, produced by Dinesh Vijan, the founder of Maddock Films.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Reviews

The popularity and audience’s love for the show decide the show’s renewal, and the same goes for the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo series. Since the first season has received great responses from the audience and critics, fans are impatient to know about the renewal of the second season.

The teaser of Disney+Hotstar’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo promises a delicious subversion of the saas-bahu drama. Watch the teaser here. #SaasBahuAurFlamingo #DimpleKapadia @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/N4EeL3GFS5 — The Telegraph (@ttindia) April 12, 2023

Many critics have praised the show’s core concept, where female characters overshadow male characters. Women with ancient tattoos, ghagras (ethnic wear), and golden ornaments have significantly impacted viewers’ minds.

However, as the show centers around drugs, crime, action, and physical intimacy, the age restriction is mandatory before releasing the show on streaming platforms.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is an Indian crime-thriller drama series. If you like Hindi drama series, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo can be your following entertainment material. The show was initially created and developed by an Indian film director and writer, Homi Adajania. The storyline was written by Saurav Dey, Karan Vyas, Aman Mannan, and Nandini Gupta.



The first season of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on May 5, 2023, and since then, many fans have been looking for the latest updates on Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2. It’s too early to comment on the exact release date of the second season. Not only that, but the makers have yet to announce the official release date for the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this blog post, the makers have not released the official trailer for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2. In addition, it’s been a few weeks since the makers dropped the first season of the Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Series.

Generally, it takes six to nine months for the production and editing of the show, and a trailer may release a month before the final release of the series. However, we have added a teaser trailer for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 1.

Final Thoughts

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is undoubtedly a thriller series surrounded by complex yet entertaining crimes, action, and an overdose of drugs and psychedelic substances. The first season runs on Disney+ Hotstar, and we will likely see a second season by the first quarter of 2024.

We will update you with the latest information if and when the showrunners announce the official release date of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Season 2. Until then, binge-watch the first block of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and write your thoughts, suggestions, and reviews in the comment box.