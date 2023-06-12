The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2, Release Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a science fiction drama-based American series created by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. Originally the series was based on a novel of the same name written by Walter Tevis. Also, The Man Who Fell To Earth is the sequel to the 1976 film, which stars member David Bowie. Now, the series mainly follows Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays the role of an alien, and on the other side, there is Bill Nighy, who plays the role of Bowie.

After the massive success of the earlier series of The Men Who Fell To Earth, the makers have announced to remake the series by adding some new storylines. So they have announced season 1, which premiered on the Showtime streaming platform on 24th April 2022.

Also, we speak about the IMDb rating of The Man Who Fell to Earth series, which was 7.2 out of 10.

After an excellent sequel to season 1, released on 24th April 2022, the series’ viewers fell in love with the storyline and are highly demanding of The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2. But the thing is, the makers have not yet decided anything about the making of season 2, but there is a 50-50 possibility of the happening of The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2.

So, in this article, we have shared all the essential information about the happening of season 2, including its expected release date, storyline, and cast members.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Cast Member:

After watching The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 1, the viewers expect it’s season 2 and demand the same cast faces as in Season 1.

Because they have a connection with the first cast members, and if any changes occur in the list of cast members, the viewers take some time to accept those new faces for the series.

Here we have presented you a list of cast members, in which there is a chance that most of the faces are of season 1, and only a few will be the newly introduced member whose list is yet to be out.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Faraday

Annelle Olaleye as Molly Falls

Naomie Harris as Justin Falls

Victoria Smurfit as Penny Morgan

Clarke Peters as Josiah Falls

Martha Plimpton as Officer K. Faraday

Art Malik as Henning Khan

Tanya Moodie as Portia

Sonya Cassidy as Edie Flood

Laurie Kynaston as Clive Flood

Juliet Stevenson as Sister Mary Lou Prescott

Josh Herdman as Terry Mannch

Rob Delaney as Hatch Flood

Kate Mulgrew as Drew Finch

Joana Ribeiro as Lisa Dominguez

Zoë Wanamaker as Watt

Jimmi Simpson as Spencer Clay

Bill Nighy as Thomas Jerome Newton

Other than this, there is also a high possibility that the makers may introduce new faces too, for the upcoming series to add a new plot and to make it more twisted. Still, it is up to the maker’s final decision for season 2.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 1 Storyline Overview:

First, The Man Who Fell to Earth is the sequel to its 1976 film, which gained a massive positive response from its viewers, and fan-based. Also, it is still one of the best Science fiction series the fans talk about.

The first season of its debut series was released on 24th April 2022, with ten episodes. Also, we know that it is essential for the fans to glimpse the series’ previous season before moving toward the latest one. So, let’s briefly look at its last season, through which the readers learn precisely the core theme of the series.

Henceforth, the story of season 1 is all about the future of our planet, which was in the hand of an alien. So it starts with a character named Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays the role of a person from another world, lands their spaceship to a deep down into the oilfields in New Mexico with a particular purpose; to find Justin Falls, one of the brilliant scientists, whose role is played by Naomie Harries. He is the only one who can understand the needs and language of another planet, or we can also call it an alien planet.

Also, another thing about the series is that Chiwetel Ejiofor is that they are adjusting their lifestyle and want to sit in the human world. However, they still face problems because they cannot change their lives like humans.

The Man Who Fell To Earth lands on SHOWTIME April 24 and you can watch the first five minutes right now: https://t.co/0aSPeuOMej — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) March 14, 2022

And after spending some period on our planet, all the aliens realized that they needed to save our world by restoring their planets.

Well, it seems pretty confusing for those who read the article for the first time but who have already watched the series, and if they are reading this series, then those readers will come to know about the storyline overview of The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 1.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Unfortunately, the happening of The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2 was not yet confirmed by the makers, and also, there are 50-50 possibilities of its season 2.

So, there is no use in making assumptions about the storyline of The Man Who Fell to Earth season 2. Thus, you guys have to wait for a few more months to know about the storyline of The Man Who Fells to Earth.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 List of Episodes:

As far as we know, the production team has yet to share any official information about The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2, but the upcoming has the same number of episodes as Season 1.

But till that time being, here we are sharing with you the list of episodes along with the titles of its previous series; so that you can quickly come to know the storyline of each episode;

Episode 01: “Hallo Spaceboy”

Episode 02: “Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed”

Episode 03: “New Angels of Promise”

Episode 04: “Under Pressure”

Episode 05: “Moonage Daydream”

Episode 06: “Changes.”

Episode 07: “Cracked Actor”

Episode 08: “The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell”

Episode 09: “As the World Falls Down”

Episode 10: “The Man Who Sold The World”

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Release Date:

According to an interview with the lead cast members of The Man Who Fell to Earth season 1, they have announced that the makers are already thinking about season 2, and it will be there, but it will take a few more months to reveal.

'The Man Who Fell to Earth' Not Returning for Season 2 at Showtime https://t.co/I1LgptwU3k — TVLine.com (@TVLine) October 11, 2022

So, till that moment, all the viewers have to wait patiently.

Where To Watch The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2?

The original release platform of The Man Who Fell to Earth is Showtime, but there are a few more streaming platforms, too, including;

iTunes

Google Play

Amazon Instant Video, etc.

The Man Who Fell to Earth Season 2 Trailer:

We are still waiting to receive official news of the happening of season 2.

But till that moment, you can watch the trailer of its previous season, The Man Who Fell to Earth, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

The Man Who Fell to Earth is one of the best fans’ favorite science fiction series, excellently directed and written by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. But initially, the entire storyline of the series is made from a novel under the same name, which Walter Tevis wrote.

Also, the storyline of the series beautifully describes the storyline of future of our planet and how other planet people come to our world to save the lives of our planet’s people.

Also, after the massive success of season 1, the viewers are highly demanding for season 2, but currently, the production team has not shared anything about the same, so the fans have to wait for a few more months.

But until that time, you can stay connected with our website and learn all the latest information about the newest series and seasons.