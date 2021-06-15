Music Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website SDMoviespoint

The illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint includes most Hollywood content like movies, television series, web series, reality tv shows, videos, etc.

All the Hollywood content like movies and web series available on the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint are in HD quality.

The illegal piracy website also includes many types of movies and web series such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, English, etc.

The film Music was illegally leaked by the famous illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint. The film Music is available on the illegal piracy website SDMoviespoint in HD quality, and the user can download it for free. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Music.

Music Full Movie Download Leaked

Music is a musical drama film. The film Music features Zu. She becomes the sole guardian of her half-sister. Her half-sister’s name is Music.

She is a girl on the autism spectrum. The film Music features two favorite themes of Sia. It includes creating a family and finding your voice.

The film Music was directed by Sia. It was produced by Sia and Vincent Landay. Sia and Dallas Clayton did the screenplay of the film Music.

Sia gave the story of the film Music. Sebastian Wintero completed the cinematography of the film Music. It was edited by Matt Chesse, Curtiss Clayton, and Dana Congdon.

Sia, Labrinth, and Craig DeLeon composed the music in the film Music. The film Music was made under HanWay Films, Atlantic Films, Pineapple Lasagne Productions, Landay Entertainment, and Crush Films.

HanWay Films internationally distributed the film Music, and Vertical Entertainment distributed the film Music in the United States.

The running time of the film Music is 107 minutes. The budget of the film Music was 16 Million USD, and the box office has collected around 6.49 Million USD.

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Music.

Music Release Date:

The film Music was released on 14th January 2021 in Australia. It was released on 12th February 2021 in the United States.

The film Music has received 3.1 out of 10 on IMDb. If we get any updates about the film Music, we will update it here. Let’s see the cast of the film Music.

Music Cast:

Find the cast of the film Music below.

Kate Hudson as Kazu Gamble – Zu Leslie Odom Jr. as Ebo Odom Mary Kay Place as Millie Tig Notaro as Radgicals Host Beto Calvillo as Felix Chang Maddie Ziegler as Music Gamble Hector Elizondo as George Brandon Soo Hoo as Tanner Alexandria Lee as Radgical Celeste Den as Felix’s Mom Luoyong Wang as Felix’s Dad Juliette Lewis as Evelyn Henry Rollins as Ebo’s Neighbour Blair Williamson as Abel Zander Ayeroff as Cleo Ben Schwartz as Rudy Kathy Najimy as Evelyn’s Mom Parvesh Cheena as Electronics Store Manager Braeden Marcott as Nassir Sia as Popstar Without Borders

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Music.

Music Trailer:

See the trailer of the film Music below.

