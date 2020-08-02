Music from Apple Music can be shared on Instagram Stories

Angela Lang / CNET



The first beta version of iOS 13.4.5 is now available and among its new features is the possibility of sharing music, albums and playlists in the stories of Instagram and Facebook.

This feature is available to developers only at this time, but once the update is released users can share their music from the Apple Music app on the iPhone or iPad. All you need to do is choose a song, click on the share option and select Instagram or Facebook. The app will automatically generate a vertical image with the album cover image, the song name and a blurred background.

Twitter user and Apple engineer Jota Melo posted a video on how this feature works.

The first beta of iOS 13.4.5 is out! And now you can share music (in addition to albums and playlists) for Instagram and Facebook stories !! pic.twitter.com/hnYBuoV0Jt – Jota Melo (@Jota) March 31, 2020

By sharing a song on Instagram Stories or Facebook other users will be able to listen to the shared content by clicking on the shared image.

Apple announced iOS 13.4 during the launch of its first 2020 products, the iPad Pro and the MacBook Air, and includes new Memoji with figures of custom emoticon stickers. Others what’s new in iOS 13.4 is to make universal purchases on iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS.

