(કિસાન સહાય) Mukhyamantri Kisan Sahay Yojana 2020: Registration

The government of Gujarat is launching the scheme that name is Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana 2020, as the name suggests that this scheme is for the farmer of the state. The farmers are doing farming on their farm. We all know that the farmer will provide us food, grain, and vegetables.

We also know that the government will give many benefits to farmers of the nation as we all know that the farming sector in India is not well developed. The government and people have to make some modifications to the farming and manufacturing sector.

As the farming sector, the agriculture sector is developed, and then the nation will also note their growth. Because the development of the country mainly depends on the agriculture sector, the production sector, and the manufacturing sector.

Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana 2020:

This scheme is for the farmers that we all know. What are the benefits given by the farmers through the government that should have to be known? We will share all the information regarding this scheme.

WE also let you know about the scheme’s eligibility criteria. The farmers are cultivating the crop in the spring season. The monsoon season in India is not regular. Due to climate change reaction, the time of rain is not limited to the monsoon season. In winter and summer season also we can feel the rainy season. At any time, the rain may come.

When the unseasonal rain is come then the crop of the farmers become totally waste. The farmers are making a huge investment in the crop to cultivate, and due to one rain, all the season of the crop becomes waste.

The government has ensured the farmers of the state that if any unwanted situation arrives then the government will pay the loss of the crop. Through this scheme, the government has announced financial help to the farmers if their crops are become unusable due to unwanted situations.

Benefits of the scheme:

The chief minister Shri. Vijay Rupani has announced this scheme for the farmers of the state. The chief minister said that this scheme would help the warmer recreate their capital, which becomes wasted due to unwanted rain or any other situation.

The government of Gujarat has also announced that all the farmers of the state will be covered in this scheme. This is one of the types of Pak insurance schemes for farmers. One change in the scheme from the Pak insurance scheme is that in this scheme, the farmers will not have to pay the premium of the crop.

The government will pay the 57,000 crores rupee premium under this scheme. However, the government has allocated a massive budget behind this scheme for this agriculture season. Through this scheme, the government will give about 1 lakh rupee financial help to every farmer.

with the help of the scheme, the farmers of Gujarat will get protection against the drought, unseasonal rain, etc. The government said that the benefits would be given to those farmers who have sown the Kharif crop. This scheme is for the Kharif Pak of the state. The government has launched this scheme to protect Kharif Pak.

Eligibility Criteria of the scheme:

Only those farmers who have to fulfill the criteria of the scheme will be given the benefits of the scheme. We will provide you with the list of eligibility criteria of the scheme: