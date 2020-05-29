Education NEWS

MRPL Question Papers for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year Question Papers PDF

May 29, 2020
Aanchal Singh
MRPL Question Papers for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year Question Papers PDF mrpl.co.in:

The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited are going to conduct their various posts’ MRPL written test/ objective tests. For that, huge numbers of candidates are eagerly waiting for their written test details such as MRPL Exam Pattern, MRPL Syllabus, and much more.

For now, the MRPL exam pattern and MRPL previous year papers are vital for all these candidates who are going to appear for the exam. They should practice such papers and get to know mrpl.co.in more about related subjects.

MRPL Question Papers Mangalore Apprentice Trainee:

Posts like Graduate Apprentice Trainee, Technician Apprentice Trainee, the, etc. exam will conduct soon. And for that, aspirants will also need their Admit Card/ Hall Ticket. But until now, admit card or any official date for admit card is not available.

For the latest notifications, associated aspirants must be in touch with the official site. Here we are discussing MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year MRPL Question Papers along with various syllabus and exam pattern.

MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the MRPL declared its official recruitment notification through the MRPL official portal. They offered around 189 vacancies for the posts like Graduate Apprentice Trainee, Technician Apprentice Trainee, etc. Candidates from various regions knew about it, and then available ones successfully applied for their relevant posts.

Application procedures were for the Online mode, and now, everyone who has applied is waiting for their MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Admit Card 2020 and Exam Pattern. For various Papers and Subjects, here we are offering essential details:

(1) MRPL Graduate Technician Apprentice Trainee Exam Pattern 2020:

There will be Objective Type Exam having various Multiple Choice MRPL Questions from different subjects. For that, candidates should already know about their related items to score more marks. Topics such as English, Mathematics, Science, and General Knowledge are going to cover in questions.

(2) MRPL Technician Apprentice Trainee Exam Pattern 2020:

The Apprentice Trainee Exam will also have an Objective Type Exam with MCQs from different Technical Subjects. Hence candidates should refer to such related topics only.

  • MRPL Technician Apprentice Syllabus – Subject Wise Syllabus:

1.English:

Verbs/Tense/Non-Finite
Use of Adjective
Synonyms and Antonyms
Punctuation
Proposition
Passive to Active Voice
Passage
Meanings of difficult words
Determiners (use of any)
Correction of Sentences
Change Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct
Change Active to Passive
  1. Science:
Work, Energy, and Power
Principles of Communication
Physiology and Human Diseases
Physical World and Measurement
Organic Chemistry
The motion of the System of Particles & Rigid Body
Mechanics of Solids and Fluids
Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
Laws of Motion
Kinematics
Heat Thermodynamics
Electromagnetic Waves
  1. Mathematics:
Trigonometry
Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines
Sequences and Series
Relations and Functions
Quadratic Equations
Probability Function
Permutations and Combinations
Matrices
Logarithms
Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem
Exponential and Logarithmic Series
Differentiation
Determinants
Definite Integrals
Conic Section
Complex Numbers
Circles
Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
Applications of Derivatives
  1. General Knowledge:
Capitals and Currencies
Common Names
Critical National Facts about India
Culture and Religion
Current Affairs
Dance
Discoveries
Eminent Personalities
Freedom Movement
Geography
Heritage and Arts
History
Languages
National: Sport or Flower /Bird / Anthem / Flag / Monuments/ Animal/Song
Sports: Championships / Terms / Defense, Wars, and Neighbors No of Players, Winners
  • MRPL Mangalore Graduate & Technician Apprenticeship Syllabus – Technical Subjects Syllabus:
  1. Electronics & Communications:
Analog Electronics
Analytical, Optical Instrumentation
Basics of Circuits and Measurement Systems
Communications
Control Systems and Process Control
Digital Electronics
Electrical and Electronic Measurements
Industrial Instrumentation
Signals & Systems
Transducers, Mechanical Measurement
  1. Civil:
Building Materials
Concrete Technology
Environmental Engineering
Estimating, Costing, and Valuation
Hydraulics
Irrigation Engineering
RCC Design
Soil Mechanics
Steel Design
Structural Engineering
Surveying
Theory of structures
Transportation Engineering

Download MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year Question Papers PDF Here

Official Site: www.mrpl.co.in

