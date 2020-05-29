MRPL Question Papers for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year Question Papers PDF mrpl.co.in:
The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited are going to conduct their various posts’ MRPL written test/ objective tests. For that, huge numbers of candidates are eagerly waiting for their written test details such as MRPL Exam Pattern, MRPL Syllabus, and much more.
For now, the MRPL exam pattern and MRPL previous year papers are vital for all these candidates who are going to appear for the exam. They should practice such papers and get to know mrpl.co.in more about related subjects.
MRPL Question Papers Mangalore Apprentice Trainee:
Posts like Graduate Apprentice Trainee, Technician Apprentice Trainee, the, etc. exam will conduct soon. And for that, aspirants will also need their Admit Card/ Hall Ticket. But until now, admit card or any official date for admit card is not available.
For the latest notifications, associated aspirants must be in touch with the official site. Here we are discussing MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year MRPL Question Papers along with various syllabus and exam pattern.
MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2020:
Earlier, the MRPL declared its official recruitment notification through the MRPL official portal. They offered around 189 vacancies for the posts like Graduate Apprentice Trainee, Technician Apprentice Trainee, etc. Candidates from various regions knew about it, and then available ones successfully applied for their relevant posts.
Application procedures were for the Online mode, and now, everyone who has applied is waiting for their MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Admit Card 2020 and Exam Pattern. For various Papers and Subjects, here we are offering essential details:
(1) MRPL Graduate Technician Apprentice Trainee Exam Pattern 2020:
There will be Objective Type Exam having various Multiple Choice MRPL Questions from different subjects. For that, candidates should already know about their related items to score more marks. Topics such as English, Mathematics, Science, and General Knowledge are going to cover in questions.
(2) MRPL Technician Apprentice Trainee Exam Pattern 2020:
The Apprentice Trainee Exam will also have an Objective Type Exam with MCQs from different Technical Subjects. Hence candidates should refer to such related topics only.
- MRPL Technician Apprentice Syllabus – Subject Wise Syllabus:
1.English:
|Verbs/Tense/Non-Finite
|Use of Adjective
|Synonyms and Antonyms
|Punctuation
|Proposition
|Passive to Active Voice
|Passage
|Meanings of difficult words
|Determiners (use of any)
|Correction of Sentences
|Change Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct
|Change Active to Passive
- Science:
|Work, Energy, and Power
|Principles of Communication
|Physiology and Human Diseases
|Physical World and Measurement
|Organic Chemistry
|The motion of the System of Particles & Rigid Body
|Mechanics of Solids and Fluids
|Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
|Laws of Motion
|Kinematics
|Heat Thermodynamics
|Electromagnetic Waves
- Mathematics:
|Trigonometry
|Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines
|Sequences and Series
|Relations and Functions
|Quadratic Equations
|Probability Function
|Permutations and Combinations
|Matrices
|Logarithms
|Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem
|Exponential and Logarithmic Series
|Differentiation
|Determinants
|Definite Integrals
|Conic Section
|Complex Numbers
|Circles
|Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
|Applications of Derivatives
- General Knowledge:
|Capitals and Currencies
|Common Names
|Critical National Facts about India
|Culture and Religion
|Current Affairs
|Dance
|Discoveries
|Eminent Personalities
|Freedom Movement
|Geography
|Heritage and Arts
|History
|Languages
|National: Sport or Flower /Bird / Anthem / Flag / Monuments/ Animal/Song
|Sports: Championships / Terms / Defense, Wars, and Neighbors No of Players, Winners
- MRPL Mangalore Graduate & Technician Apprenticeship Syllabus – Technical Subjects Syllabus:
- Electronics & Communications:
|Analog Electronics
|Analytical, Optical Instrumentation
|Basics of Circuits and Measurement Systems
|Communications
|Control Systems and Process Control
|Digital Electronics
|Electrical and Electronic Measurements
|Industrial Instrumentation
|Signals & Systems
|Transducers, Mechanical Measurement
- Civil:
|Building Materials
|Concrete Technology
|Environmental Engineering
|Estimating, Costing, and Valuation
|Hydraulics
|Irrigation Engineering
|RCC Design
|Soil Mechanics
|Steel Design
|Structural Engineering
|Surveying
|Theory of structures
|Transportation Engineering
Download MRPL Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee Previous Year Question Papers PDF Here
Official Site: www.mrpl.co.in
