MPBSE 12th Board Exam 2020: Board released new datesheet of exam, see complete schedule here

MP Board 12th Exam 2020 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has announced the dates for the remaining Class 12 exams. According to the new datasheet released, the class 12 examination will be held from 09 to 15 June. Students whose examinations are yet to be able to take the remaining examinations from 09 June. The results of the exam can be released by the end of June. The board has also issued a number of guidelines for students and exam centers to conduct examinations amid the growing threat of coronavirus. The board said that students would be allowed to wear masks at the examination centers and seating would be arranged at a distance of two meters.

Earlier, the government has decided not to conduct the remaining Class 10 exams. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned through his tweet that the merit list of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of internal marking of schools. For canceled topics, students will find ‘Pass’ written on their mark sheet.

For 12th class, exams will be conducted for Biology, Hoyer Mathematics, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Political Science Bookkeeping, Business Economics, Business Economics, Corporate Production and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Milk Trade, Poultry, and Fisheries And there will be still life and design, history of Indian art, anatomy and health, the element of science and examinations of the first, second and third vocational subjects.

The exam will begin with Hoyer Mathematics and Geography and will end on June 16 with the Chemistry and Arts exam paper. As soon as the examinations are over, the work of checking the copies will be started fast and the results will be released soon. Students who have appeared in the examination should register their roll number in the form provided so that they can get the results on their mobile on time.