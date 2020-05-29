MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21 Services for Rabi Crop

Good news for Farmers of Madhya Pradesh who are taking Rabi crop in their Farm every year. Madhya Pradesh Government has announced the Online Application portal, which is known as the MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21, you have to visit the official site for taking benefit of this service.

Official Site of MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21: http://mpeuparjan.nic.in/mpeuparjan/Home.aspx

Above URL is helpful to apply for the MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21. Now, we will move further and know more about the E-Uparjan Rabi Crops. We have selected basic content for this post which is useful to know more about MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21. Below content is added in this post, and later in the further portion, we will get more information about this Scheme.

About MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21 Application Form of MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21 Gehu Procurement at MSP though MP e-Uparjan 2020-21 Mobile Application of MP E Uparjan Contact and Helpline Number of MP E-Uparjan Rabi Crops.

In the next portion let’s expand above details about MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21.

MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21

This scheme is for Madhya Pradesh Farmers, who want to sell their Rabi Crops i.e. Wheat at Minimum Support Price. Dealing and auctions of this Agriculture Products are online now, though http://mpeuparjan.nic.in/mpeuparjan/Home.aspx website, you can Register Yourself for MP E-Uparjan Rabi 2020-21 with Kisan Code.

MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan Android Application is also available on Play Store you can download this App if you are a frequent user and you do not have computer facilities then App is useful.

Online facilities were started on 15, April 2020. Through SMS, MP Government gives a date to a farmer for Selling Rabi Crops. They have to take their crops at Procurement centre of the respective district. In these days, this service is not available for Ujjain, Bhopal and Indore District Farmers, because these districts are Hotspot places of Coronavirus pandemic.

Application Form of MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21

Now, we will see the complete procedure of How to fill Form of MP e-Uparjan Kisan Online Panjiyan 2020-21 through the official website.

Step – 1

First, you have to visit the official website of MP E-Uparjan.

Click on http://mpeuparjan.nic.in/mpeuparjan/Home.aspx and it will redirect you on the home page of MP E-Uparjan Website.

At the homepage, you can see “रबी उपार्जन 2020-21 किसान पंजीयन आवेदन” button, click on that button.

You can click on this direct URL to get into that website page. http://mpeuparjan.nic.in/WPMS2020/MainPage.aspx

Step – 3

New page of Website will open then you have to click on

“किसान कोड से पंजीयन सम्बंधित जानकारी प्राप्त करें” On Top Right Corner you can see this button.

Directly, you can click on below link for “किसान कोड से पंजीयन सम्बंधित जानकारी प्राप्त करें”

http://mpeuparjan.nic.in/WPMS2020/frm_Rabi_FarmerDetails.aspx

Step – 4

The registration form of MP E-Uparjan will open after clicking this URL. Which will ask you to enter, “आवेदन / किसान कोड” or “मोबाइल नंबर”, or “समग्र नंबर” then you have to enter farmer details.

Step – 5

When you are done with these filling details procedure you can click on the Submit button to complete the registration process. After registration, Farmer will get the SMS with Procurement centre and specific date, so on that date, you have to take your crops at mandis and then it will sell out in MSP.

Gehu Procurement at MSP though MP e-Uparjan 2020-21

Though Official Madhya Pradesh CMO tweet, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh has announced the online Rabi crops selling online at Procurement centre. This time the Madhya Pradesh Government has increased the total number of Procurement centre. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the Government advised to farmers, if any farmer is suffering from the disease they do not have to come at the Procurement centre. When their turn will come to sell Rabi wheat, at that time they can come.

Mobile Application of MP E Uparjan

Most of people and farmers are using mobile phones now, so they can use Mobile Application of MP E-Uparjan. Madhya Pradesh Government has carefully designed the application which covers the all services that are included in Website.

If you want to download MP E-Uparjan Application then you can download from the official website of MP E-Uparjan.

At the homepage of MP E-Uparjan, you can see “ई उपार्जन किसान मोबाइल एप” button, it will redirect you on another page.

Where you have to enter “समग्र आई डी” and “मोबाइल नं”, then you will get download link of Mobile application on your entered mobile number. You can register yourself there for selling wheat at Procurement centre.

Contact and Helpline Number of MP E-Uparjan Rabi Crops.

If you find any difficulties while registration process at any website or Application, then Madhya Pradesh Government has released the helpline number.

Here, you can contact this Help Line Number: 181

Through the official website http://mpeuparjan.nic.in/MPeUparjan/Home.aspx you can contact in Procurement centre.