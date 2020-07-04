Motorola Razr 2 will have a 6.7-inch screen: report

Angela Lang / CNET



The folding phone Motorola Razr will have a second generation that will be influenced by aspects of Galaxy Z Flip, according to specialist Ross Young.

The Motorola Razr 2, as the second generation of said cell phone is informally known, would have a 6.7-inch screen, the same size as the Z Flip. Young, known and trustworthy for his sources close to the production of screens, ensures that the external screen, which serves some basic functions, would also increase in size.

Young, although highly reliable, contradicts what was previously reported by the respected site XDA Developers, which revealed that the screens of the Razr 2 would be the same dimensions as the current model, which are 6.2 inches on the inside and 2.7 inches on the inside. external.

Motorola has not given details of the launch of a new folding phone, but recently a company executive revealed plans for the second-generation Razr. Motorola has not released sales or adoption figures for its first folding phone. The Razr 2 could be announced in the remainder of 2020 or early 2021.

Other rumors suggest a 48-megapixel main camera on the Razr 2, and with a 20-megapixel camera inside. The Razr 2 would have a Snapdragon 765 chip compatible with 5G networks, a 2,845mAh battery, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

