Motorola announces the Moto G8, G8 Power, G8 Power Lite and E6S in Mexico

Motorola announced on Thursday, April 2, the arrival in Mexico of four new cell phones to fight in the mid-range, which is becoming increasingly competitive thanks to the presence of veterans and new participants.

The Moto E6S, Moto G8 Power, Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power Lite arrive in the country with some features that stood out in the Moto G8 Plus (announced since the end of 2019) and last year’s Motorola One family. The four new phones will be in Mexico in the coming days through traditional channels such as operators and the Motorola Mexico website.

The availability of phones in Mexico comes shortly after the official presentation. The Moto G8 Power was announced in early February, the Moto G8 followed on March 6, and the Moto E6S was unveiled on March 16. The Moto G8 Power Lite will see the light of day from April 2.

The launch of the four cell phones in Mexico did not happen as these types of announcements usually do – with an event with the national press. Motorola announced these four phones for Mexico through a video call with CNET in Spanish, a type of announcement that is not very casual but necessary in the face of quarantines worldwide due to the COVID-19.

But the pandemic has not been able to completely stop an industry that in 2019 distributed 1,486 million smartphones around the world, a year that was very good for Motorola. The batwing company, now a subsidiary of Chinese firm Lenovo, announced that the Moto G series has sold 100 million units from its launch in 2013 until the end of 2019.

The Moto G announced on April 2 stand out for a very attractive design, with batteries between 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh, rear cameras with between three and four lenses, stereo sound, Snapdragon 655 processor and a 64GB base storage capable of expanding by input medium for microSD cards up to 256GB.

Motorola also seems to have learned that with attractive prices it can better compete against Xiaomi and Huawei that conquer the consumer based on prices and a good offer of phones. And without forgetting Oppo with his phone A9 2020, brand that recently returned to Mexico this 2020. For this reason, the Moto G8 does not exceed 5,500 pesos (about US $ 230). In contrast, the Moto G7, the previous model of the Moto G8, was sold in Mexico starting at 6,599 pesos.

In addition to the new Moto G, a new low range lands in Mexico: the Moto E6S. This phone is a basic device, with a dual-lens rear camera (13 megapixel and 2 megapixel), a depth focus that works by software, 6.1-inch screen (HD +) and a fingerprint reader on the back. This, for a price of 3,299 pesos (around US $ 135).

Motorola did not give an exact date for these phones to reach the points of sale, but mentioned that it will be “from the next few days.” The group of three Moto G8 phones arrive in Mexico several months after Motorola, last October, announced the Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus.