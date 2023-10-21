Mithya Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything

Indian crime-thriller and horror dramas have made their imprints on international streaming platforms, and fans from all over the globe have praised the efforts of the well-performed Indian-Hindi shows.

Mithya is one such Indian psychological thriller drama series that has received popularity from all over the country.

Now, fans of this series are eagerly awaiting the show’s renewal for a second run. On top of that, if we look at the show’s popularity, Mithya Season 1 has earned 6.9/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

Here, we have provided all the necessary information that you need to know about the Mithya series. In this article, you will learn about the possible release date, a list of cast members, episode headings, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Mithya Season 2.

Mithya Season 2 Release Date

Huma Qureshi’s Mithya Season 1 initially premiered on February 18, 2022, on Zee5, and now, it’s been more than a year, but we have not received the official release date for the second season.

Since the show has received favorable reviews from the audience, there are some chances that the makers will release a second installment by the end of 2024. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Whatever the verdict, we are here to provide you with all the latest updates and news about your favorite shows. Below, we have added a summary of the first season. Have a look at it.

Mithya Season 1 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Mithya is an Indian psychological thriller drama series. The storyline was written by a British screenwriter, Gabby Hull. The plot of the first season revolves around the dark beauty of Darjeeling. The showmakers have set unimaginable twists and turns in the first season.

The first season of the Mithya series starts with a Hindi professor, Juhi Adhikari (Huma Qureshi), and her student, Rhea Rajguru (Avantika Dassani). Rhea was accused of plagiarism in a literature essay work, and later, she started her journey of taking revenge with violence and destroying everything possible.

Apart from the lead characters, Mithya Season 1 has also featured many characters, such as Neil Adhikari (Parambrata Chatterjee), Anand Tyagi (Rajit Kapur), Sudha (Avantika Akerkar), Sharmistha (Naina Sareen), Rajguru (Samir Soni), and many others.

Overall, the show has perfectly executed the components of a psychological thriller drama, which is why fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. However, the makers have not announced the official release date for Mithya Season 2. Read the below sections to get more information about the show.

Who Are The Cast Members of Mithya Season 2?

The first installment of any series requires a well-written storyline, good screenplays, and chemistry among the featured artists. Sometimes, a well-written and conceptually developed movie fails to entertain the audience if the cast members lack a profound bond among them.

Therefore, the creators have successfully selected some of the prolific actors and actresses in the Mithya Season 2. Here, we have added the complete list of cast members of Mithya Season 1. The cast members will return for the second run if everything goes right.

Huma Qureshi as Juhi Adhikari

Rajit Kapur as Anand Tyagi

Parambrata Chatterjee as Neil Adhikari

Avantika Dassani as Rhea Rajguru

Avantika Akerkar as Sudha

Naina Sareen as Sharmistha

Indraneil Sengupta as Vishal

Samir Soni as Rajguru

Mithya Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the showrunners, Purva Naresh, and the team have not scheduled the second run of Mithya Season 2, fans are even more curious about the second season and its episodes.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, makers have not revealed the official release date and episode titles for the Mithya Season 2. However, we have highlighted a complete list of episodes of the first season below. It will allow you to watch the chronological order of the Mithya Season 1 episodes.

Mithya Season 1 Episode 01 – Maine Dekhi Hai Uski Mrityu

Mithya Season 1 Episode 02 – Nishaane Pe Sirf Main Thi

Mithya Season 1 Episode 03 – Sach Ke Kai Pehlu

Mithya Season 1 Episode 04 – Sach Ki Tarah Log Bhi Complex Hote Hain

Mithya Season 1 Episode 05 – Hum Sab Mein Ek Cheat Hota Hai

Mithya Season 1 Episode 06 – Tum Phool Si, Main Kaante Si

Where to Watch Mithya Season 2?

Mithya is an Indian-Hindi drama series that Purva Naresh wrote. Since Mithya Season 1 has received positive reviews from the audience, many crime-thriller fans are eager to watch the second season.

However, if you have not watched the first season of Huma Qureshi’s Mithya series, head to the Zee5 streaming service platform and binge-watch all the show’s episodes. However, if there is a second installment of the show, it will be released on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Mithya Season 2?

Generally, Indian crime-thriller and psychological horror dramas are released with six to eight episodes. Mithya Season 1 was also released with six episodes.

However, there might be a change depending on the show’s storyline, screenwriting, and production. For now, the makers have not revealed anything about the episode numbers of the Mithya Season 2.



Still, we can assume that approximately six to eight episodes will be released in the forthcoming season of the Mithya series.

Who Are The Creators of Mithya Season 1?

Mithya, an Indian drama series released on the Zee5 network, was initially adapted from Gaby Hull’s Cheat. Later, Purva Naresh and her team developed the show in Hindi.

In addition, one of the most famous and successful directors, Rohan Sippy, has directed the show. Furtherahead, Goldie Behl and Shradha Behl Singh have worked as producers for the Mithya Season 1. Shrisha Ray has also served as the cinematographer of the show.

Mithya Season 2 Official Trailer Release

When a show becomes famous for its exceptional storyline, directing, and stars, fans expect its renewal for the forthcoming seasons. Similarly, Mithya Season 1 has received a good response from the audience, so many fans are eager to watch the official trailer for Mithya Season 2.

However, the show’s makers and steaming platform have not released the official trailer for the second season. It’s been more than a year since we have not received the official trailer of the show. Therefore, below, we have added the trailer for the first season.

Click on the above link to watch the official trailer for Mithya Season 1. As soon as we get the confirmed release date for the second season, we will add it here.

